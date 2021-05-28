Best Frisbees and flying discs: Fantastic Frisbees and dazzling discs suited for any occasion

The best Frisbees and flying discs can turn a regular walk with the dog or a lazy Sunday on the beach into an exhilarating, pulse-raising athletic event. As one of the oldest and most beloved toys (Wham-O made the first Frisbee in 1957), this dynamic disc can be used for a game of fetch, or teaching your kids some hand-eye coordination, and has even developed into a professional sport.

No matter what level you consider your skills to be at, there’s something out there for you, so read on to see our selection of the best Frisbees and flying discs on the market, suitable for all your flinging and catching needs.

Best Frisbees and flying discs: At a glance

Best for families: Activ Life Flyers | Buy now

| Best for Ultimate Frisbee: Discraft Ultra-Star Sport Disc | Buy now

| Best for dogs: Vivifying Flying Disc | Buy now

| Best classic Frisbee: Wham-O Pro Classic Frisbee | Buy now

| Best light-up disc: Nite Ize Flashflight | Buy now

| Best for the beach: Aerobie Pro Frisbee Throw Ring | Buy now

How to choose the best Frisbee or flying disc for you

While the basic mechanics of any flying disc remain largely the same, there are a few key features that make certain discs more suitable for different activities. Taking the time to find the best Frisbee or flying disc for your needs can be the difference between it lasting you years, and having to buy another one in six months’ time.

What’s the difference between a Frisbee and a flying disc?

In a word: branding. Much the same as how Hoover and Kleenex are often used as catch-all terms for vacuum cleaners and tissues, Frisbee is a brand name that has become synonymous with the item itself. Any disc that is designed to be flung through the air that doesn’t carry the Frisbee branding is referred to as a flying disc.

Do I want a ring or a solid disc?

This very much depends on what you plan to use the flying disc for. There are several varieties available, but for the most part, they fall into the following categories:

Plastic rings , by design, are easier to catch, so are an excellent choice for playing with kids. As a bonus, they come equipped with soft edges, making for a comfortable grip and low-impact catch.

, by design, are easier to catch, so are an excellent choice for playing with kids. As a bonus, they come equipped with soft edges, making for a comfortable grip and low-impact catch. Foam rings are the best bet if you’re looking to make some epic long-distance throws, as the flat, lightweight foam is very aerodynamic. They’re also soft enough to catch painlessly when they’re coming in hot.

are the best bet if you’re looking to make some epic long-distance throws, as the flat, lightweight foam is very aerodynamic. They’re also soft enough to catch painlessly when they’re coming in hot. The solid disc that is often associated with the Frisbee name is going to be the top choice for you if you’re looking to make your Ultimate game a serious workout. These tend to be a little heavier than rings, so throwing them around will soon have you working up a sweat!

that is often associated with the Frisbee name is going to be the top choice for you if you’re looking to make your Ultimate game a serious workout. These tend to be a little heavier than rings, so throwing them around will soon have you working up a sweat! If you want something to throw around with the dog, you’re better off going for a solid rubber disc, as plastic and foam alternatives tend not to fare very well against excited chomping. You can also get rubber rings, but these aren’t always as aerodynamic as their disc-shaped cousins.

How much should I be spending?

With such a wide range available, you can easily get your hands on a flying disc for under £10, and it will serve you just as well as a more expensive alternative. Prices increase a little if you’re looking for a specific disc, such as one used in professional competitions, but even then you shouldn’t need to spend more than £15. The only outlier is light-up discs, which run a little higher due to the inclusion of LED lights and batteries, but even these shouldn’t cost you any more than £30.

The best Frisbees and flying discs to buy

1. Activ Life Flyers: Best for families and young kids

Price: £9.49 (Pack of 2)



Introducing your kids to Frisbees and flying discs can be a great way to get them exercising outdoors, and for you all to bond as a family. Self-proclaimed as the world’s easiest flyers to throw and catch, Activ Life’s Flyers are designed to be easily caught by small hands (or feet), so children can play just as well as adults. Weighing just 33 grams, these lightweight rings are also very gentle to catch, minimising the risk of sore fingers at the end of the day.

It’s worth noting that the manufacturers stress that these rings are not suitable for dogs or high winds. Don’t worry, if that’s what you’re looking for, we have options for you further down the list.

Key specs – Weight: 33g; Diameter: 24.4cm; Material: Plastic

2. Vivifying Flying Disc: Best for playing with your dog

Price: From £9.99 (Pack of 2)



As much as humans love flying discs, dogs love them more. Most options aren’t suitable for dogs as their teeth tend to be incompatible with plastic and foam, but there are plenty of choices designed specifically for your canine pal.

Best among these is Vivifying’s Flying Disc. Made from the same durable rubber that keeps dog toys in one piece, and flexible enough for a soft catch, this robust disc will provide hours of flinging fun for humans and dogs alike. The disc comes in a range of colours, and can even be used as a water bowl, to ensure that your pooch doesn't get dehydrated from all the fun.

Key specs – Weight: 200g; Diameter: 18cm; Material: Rubber

3. Discraft Ultra-Star Sport Disc: Best for playing Ultimate Frisbee

Price: From £13



If Ultimate Frisbee is your sport of choice, Discraft’s Ultra-Star Sport Disc is going to take your game to the next level. Having served as the official disc of the USA Ultimate Championship Series since 1991, this disc is the world standard for playing Ultimate. The contoured edges allow for a firm grip and easy release, reducing friction when throwing and catching, and weighing in at a sturdy 175g, this disc is less likely to be whisked away by a strong breeze.

The only thing to be mindful of is that the solid plastic, while flexible and durable, is prone to chipping and scratching when colliding with hard surfaces, such as concrete. For the best results, and longevity of your disc, this one is best used when playing on grass.

Key specs – Weight: 175g; Diameter: 27.5cm; Material: Plastic

4. TKC Frisbee Pro Classic: Best for catching that nostalgia

Price: £7

What would a list of the best Frisbees and flying discs be without a genuine Frisbee? While not as flashy as some of the other models on this list, sometimes you just can’t beat the original recipe. Wham-O’s Pro Classic Frisbee is a no-frills, all-thrills choice, with enough weight and flexibility to fly far and true, and durable enough to make its low price a bargain.

Bear in mind that the Amazon page displays a yellow and a blue disc, but this is in fact a fuschia disc (pictured above). It’s a small thing, but some people have been caught out, so it’s worth being sure before purchasing.

Key specs – Weight: 130g; Diameter: 26cm; Material: Plastic

5. Nite Ize Flashflight: Best light-up for playing at night

Price: £27



What could possibly be more fun than throwing a plastic disc around with your friends in broad daylight? Throwing a light-up disc around at night, of course! Nite Ize’s Flashflight is the best way to light up your midnight throw-around. Boasting a patented fibre-optic array that spreads all the way to the rim, every inch of this disc is illuminated, and visible from any angle. If the standard glow isn’t to your liking, use the push button to cycle between the other six colours, or, if you’re feeling groovy, set it to disco mode and watch the light show.

While the disc itself is fairly durable, a hard collision with a tree or concrete can cause the lights to shut off. They’ll turn back on again afterwards, but finding the disc in the dark can be a pain, so be mindful of those power throws if playing near wooded areas.

Key specs – Weight: 263g; Diameter: 27.3cm; Material: Plastic; Batteries included? Yes

6. Aerobie Pro Frisbee Throw Ring: Best for taking to the beach

Price: £13



If playing a long-distance game of catch down the length of the beach appeals to you, you’re going to want to check out Aerobie’s Pro Frisbee Throw Ring. Holding the Guiness World Record for the longest throw of any object, this Amazon best-seller promises some truly spectacular flights. Best of all, the lightweight foam floats easily on the water, so feel free to take your game from the sands into the sea!

This is another Amazon listing with a peculiar approach to colours – the image shows an orange, a yellow and a blue disc, but upon ordering you’ll receive only one disc, in either orange, yellow or pink. Colour isn’t too important when compared to this ring’s other attributes, but plenty of people have been confused by this, so it’s worth bearing in mind.

Key specs – Weight: 145g; Diameter: 33.cm; Material: Foam