Best golf trolley 2021: Boost your round with our favourite push and electric golf trolleys

Gone are the days of lugging your golf clubs around 18 holes and 6,000 yards of course on a Sunday morning. These days, the best golf trolleys on the market make us wonder how we ever did without them.

Although carrying your clubs might feel like a good workout, supporting 8-10kg for four hours or more could lead to serious back and knee issues in the long term. The action of swinging a golf club dozens of times in succession already puts more than enough stress on your body as it is.

What’s more, carrying a golf bag can do further damage to your scores at the back end of the course, just when you’re aiming to sink a clutch birdie to secure bragging rights for yet another week.

For these reasons and more, we’d recommend that you invest in one of the best golf trolleys on the market to protect both your body and your scores. However, buying the right trolley for you isn’t always easy, so we’re here to help you cut through the noise and find the best golf trolley to suit your needs.

The best golf trolleys: At a glance

How to choose the best golf trolley for you

What type of golf trolley do I need?

There are two types of golf trolley on the market. Choosing the correct one for you depends on a combination of your needs and your budget:

Push golf trolleys: Students of the old school will want to invest in a push golf trolley. These manual models keep things simple, providing you with a frame, a strap for your bag, a pair of wheels (of course) and not all that much more. However, some high-end push trolleys can also include hi-tech features - more on that later on.

Electric golf trolleys: Electric golf trolleys take things one step further. Running on battery power, they boost themselves along the fairway, requiring even less effort from you, the golfer, to transport your clubs around the course. Unsurprisingly, electric golf trolleys tend to cost considerably more than their manual counterparts, but you really will notice the difference at the end of a long round, and that’s not to mention that they open themselves up to a much wider feature set.

How much should I spend?

Typically, golf trolleys can set you back anywhere between £50 to £1,000, but how much you spend depends on what sort of model you want to buy.

For push golf trolleys, we would recommend spending somewhere in the region of £100 to £300. If you want to treat yourself to an electric golf trolley, however, you should be looking at spending upwards of £500, with a cap of around £750 unless you want to invest in the very best.

What are the key features?

A push golf trolley should really just do what it says on the tin. However, keep an eye out for handy storage features including scorecard and pencil holders, a place for your water bottle and a spot for your tees and balls. You might also want to search for a trolley that folds up particularly small for ease of transportation. If you play on an undulating course, an easy-to-operate brake is also a must.

When it comes to electric golf trolleys, the possibilities are (almost) endless. Depending on which model you buy, they can charge your phone, show messages and notifications on a built-in display, and some will even include GPS technology covering your local course, allowing you to save money on a separate distance measuring device.

Away from the course, however, electric trolleys are typically heavier and more difficult to transport than push trolleys.

The best push golf trolleys that money can buy

1.Motocaddy CUBE: The best push golf trolley that you can buy

Price: £180



The Motocaddy CUBE gives you everything you’re looking for in a push golf trolley, and at a reasonable price, too. Its two-step folding system is very easy to manage, and it really doesn’t take up too much space once you’ve packed it away, making it equally suitable for the boot of your car and public transport alike.

Crafted from aluminium, the CUBE weighs just 6.8kg, and its extensive storage options, adjustable handle height and foot brake only serve to enhance its functionality. Since 2004, Motocaddy has built a reputation as one of the most reliable golf trolley brands on the planet, so you can be sure that the CUBE really is a safe bet.

Key specs - Weight: 6.8kg; Material: Aluminium; Dimensions: 56 x 37 x 44cm; Colours available: Blue, Lime, Red

2. Big Max Xtreme Rider Push Trolley: The best value push golf trolley

Price: £100



The Big Max Xtreme Rider is a perfect fit for beginners and budget-conscious golfers alike. This no-frills model strips the very concept of a golf trolley back to its humble beginnings - it’s really not much more than a pair of wheels, a frame and a pencil holder.

However, the Xtreme Rider is still sturdy, with adjustable supports to support all manner of golf bags, from half sets to a full complement of 14 clubs. There are also storage options including space for an umbrella, drink, scorecard, and even a net that you can fill with whatever you fancy.

Key specs - Weight: 7kg; Material: Aluminium; Dimensions: 77 x 42 x 39cm; Colours available: Black/Red



3. Big Max Blade IP Trolley: The best push golf trolley when money is no object

Price: £280



Though the price tag might seem a little steep at first, this is a well-built, durable and surprisingly lightweight piece of equipment that is jam-packed full of handy features.

Big Max’s best-selling trolley weighs just 6.5kg, and though the price tag isn’t far short of many electric trolleys on the market, it’s about as good as you can get for a manual-powered model. When folded down, the Blade IP is incredibly small – just 12.5cm high – allowing for incredibly easy transportation. When you arrive at the course, its genius mechanism means it’s simple to pop up in just a few seconds, and then you’re away. With height adjustability, a double brake system and ample storage to boot, this really is as good as it gets if you’re in the market for a push trolley.

Key specs - Weight: 6.5kg; Material: Aluminium; Dimensions: 88 x 61 x 13cm; Colours available: White/Lime



The best electric golf trolleys that money can buy

4. Powakaddy CT6: The best electric golf trolley that you can buy

Price: £828



The innovative Powakaddy CT6 range offers the perfect balance of practicality and hi-tech features. Among the smallest electric trolleys to be equipped with a touch screen, the CT6 benefits from industry-leading GPS technology, which gives you access to data for over 40,000 courses worldwide. In practical terms, it features a USB charging port for your phone or other device and an integrated carry handle for easy transportation.

If the £828 price tag seems a touch steep for you, consider this trolley’s sibling, the £650 CT6 Compact, which is a slightly smaller version of the same model but lacking the built-in GPS software.

Key specs - Weight: 9.8kg; Material: Composite; Dimensions: 51 x 43 x 38cm; Colours available: Gunmetal Metallic

5. Fazer 18 Hole Electric Trolley: The best value electric golf trolley

Price: £299



At £299, the Fazer 18 Hole Electric Trolley is about as cheap as they come in terms of motorised models. It doesn’t fold up the smallest, and it certainly isn’t the lightest on this list at 19kg, but if these aren’t issues for you then you’re left with a sturdy, reliable electric golf trolley.

Features include a 12V battery and 200W motor with nine speed settings and three auto-stop distances. In the event that the enhanced aluminium frame does fail you, you’ll be covered by a 12-month warranty as standard when purchasing from American Golf.

Key specs - Weight: 19kg; Material: Enhanced aluminium; Dimensions: 90 x 52 x 32cm; Colours available: Black



6. Flat Cat Hybrid Touch Electric Trolley: The best electric golf trolley when money is no object

Price: £2,249



Now an established player in the global electric golf trolley market, Flat Cat has recently released it's top-of-the-line Hybrid Touch electric golf trolley, brand-new for 2022. A product of German engineering, the Hybrid Touch is feature-packed and seriously clever. It folds down seriously quickly, is easy to store and it looks amazing. It is fuelled by a powerful 24V lithium battery - with a range of 36 holes - which takes only six hours to charge in between rounds.

If the price tag seems a little daunting, consider American Golf’s interest free credit payment option which allows you to purchase the Hybrid Touch for £187.42 per month over 12 months.

Key specs - Weight: 9.8kg; Material: Aluminium/Reinforced Plastic; Dimensions: 84 x 58 x 18cm; Colours available: Black

