Best electric golf trolley 2023: Power through 18 holes with our favourite battery-powered trolleys

Playing 18 holes of golf need not be a chore. Investing in an excellent electric golf trolley means you can relax and focus on what’s really important: enjoying your round.

Running on battery power, electric golf trolleys boost themselves along the fairway, saving you time and effort, and helping to protect your body so you can play for longer. Though the best electric golf trolleys may seem expensive in the short term, that investment will more than pay for itself in the long term.

Before we dive headfirst into our list of the best electric golf trolleys on the market, here are some tips and things to look out for when deciding which model to buy.

Best electric golf trolley: At a glance

How to choose the best electric golf trolley for you

What are the key features to look out for?

Though your electric golf trolley will power itself along the course, you’re going to need to drive it to the first tee, so it’s important to consider weight and size when choosing the right trolley for you. Electric golf trolleys typically weigh anywhere between 10kg and 20kg, so make sure you choose a weight that’s manageable for you.

Most electric trolleys will let you choose what type of battery you want to use. However, if this isn’t the case, it’s important to look at what type of battery your trolley uses and how long it is likely to last. Generally speaking, more expensive lithium batteries will last longer than their lead acid counterparts, so you may have to trade off depending on your budget and needs.

When it comes to smart features, the possibilities are (almost) endless. Many have built-in displays, which can display course maps, messages, notifications and more.

Which brands are best?

The aptly named PowaKaddy and Motocaddy brands are the leaders of the electric golf trolley market, although you get what you pay for as those companies’ models also tend to be among the most expensive. Fazer offers practical budget options, while Big Max has made a name for itself as one of the leading innovators in the world of electric golf trolleys.

How much should I spend?

Prices of electric golf trolleys can vary wildly. The very cheapest models can cost as little as £300, but the Rolls Royces of the electric golf trolley world can set you back as much as £1,500.

We would recommend budgeting in the region of £600 to £900 to ensure you pick up a fully featured trolley without overspending.

The best electric golf trolleys you can buy in 2023

1. Powakaddy CT6: The best electric golf trolley that you can buy

Price: £848



The innovative Powakaddy CT6 range offers the perfect balance of practicality and hi-tech features. Among the smallest electric trolleys to be equipped with a touch screen, the CT6 benefits from industry-leading GPS technology, which gives you access to data for over 40,000 courses worldwide. In practical terms, it features a USB charging port for your phone or other device and an integrated carry handle for easy transportation.

If the £849 price tag seems a touch steep for you, consider this trolley’s sibling, the £700 CT6 Compact, which is a slightly smaller version of the same model but lacking the built-in GPS software.

Key specs - Weight: 9.8kg; Material: Composite; Dimensions: 51 x 43 x 38cm; Colours available: Gunmetal Metallic

2. Motocaddy M-TECH: The best electric golf trolley when money is no object

Price: £1,299



The Rolls-Royce Phantom is to cars what the Motocaddy M-TECH is to electric golf trolleys. The flagship model in Motocaddy’s M-Series range, the M-TECH is packed full of industry-leading features interspersed with luxurious touches. The “ultimate in golf club transportation” according to Motocaddy’s website, you really need look no further than the M-TECH if you’re after the best golf trolley that money can buy.

Features include Motocaddy’s Automatic Downhill Control technology, an electronic parking brake and an anti-glare LCD display set against premium finishes in the form of hand-stitched leather grips and polished chrome detailing. As part of the purchase, Hot Golf will through in a free gift accessory pack.

Key specs - Weight: 11.4kg; Material: Aluminium/Polished Chrome; Dimensions: 65 x 47 x 41cm; Colours available: Black/carbon



3. MGI Zip Navigator: A high-end alternative

Price: £999



The Zip Navigator is the flagship model of Australian-based electric golf trolley manufacturer MGI, which has become renowned worldwide for the range and quality of its products. The cleverly designed Zip Navigator folds down in one movement, saving you both time and trouble in the car park, and it also comes with a GPS holder and an umbrella holder as standard. One of the quirkiest features of the Zip Navigator is its full directional remote control, which is both responsive and easy to use. Overall, this really is a complete package offering everything you need from an electric golf trolley with the added functionality of the remote control to boot.

Key specs - Weight: 15.8kg; Material: N/A; Dimensions: 69 x 46 x 41cm; Colours available: Black



4. Powerhouse Golf Freedom T2-S: A budget alternative

Price: £279



Powerhouse’s website boasts that the Freedom T2-S “is a premium golf trolley without the premium price”, and that self-assessment isn’t far off the mark. The compact younger sibling of Powerhouse’s T2 model, the T2-S combines excellent performance on the course with ease of transportation off it. Standard features include your choice of battery, automatic distance control and a nine-speed system. It’s also incredibly light, weighing just 9kg. Though it’s not the most fully featured electric golf trolley on this lift, the T2-S offers everything you need and nothing that you don’t.

Key specs - Weight: 9kg; Material: Alloy/Nylon tubing; Dimensions: 81 x 56 x 41cm; Colours available: White



5. Motocaddy M5: A compact alternative

Price: £949



The Motocaddy M5 manages to achieve what even many of the best electric golf trolleys don’t: combining a high-quality touchscreen display with compact fold away size. The display is easy to control in all conditions, including if you’re wearing gloves, and it comes preloaded with 40,000 courses worldwide. The M5 could even go as far as saving your life, providing users with the location of on-course defibrillators as well as CPR instructions. The futuristic M5 was Motocaddy’s flagship model for 2020, and it didn’t disappoint as it has since become widely regarded as one of the best electric golf trolleys on the market today.

Key specs - Weight: 10.5kg; Material: Aluminium/Polished Chrome; Dimensions: 65 x 47 x 41cm; Colours available: Graphite

