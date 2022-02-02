The best golf rangefinders in 2022

While golf pros have caddies to help them make the tough club choices, amateurs aren’t quite so lucky – but the best golf rangefinders can go a long way towards levelling the playing field. If you’re playing a course you’re not familiar with, using a laser-powered rangefinder to measure exact distances will do wonders for your scores – think of it as a digital caddie you can keep in a pocket.

Although their use is banned at many professional tournaments, most top amateurs include a rangefinder in their golf bag as a point of necessity, and it’s easy to see why. They’re also a more-than-handy tool on the practice range where you can use them to calculate the distance you strike with each of your clubs.

There are many different makes and models of golf rangefinder out there, with varying features and a wide range of price points. Here we’ll recommend some of the best golf rangefinders currently on the market and run you through the key features you need to consider before you make your purchase.

How to choose the best golf rangefinder for you

How much should I spend?

Here’s the bad news: an excellent rangefinder generally doesn’t tend to come cheap. You can expect to spend anywhere in the region of £150 for the very cheapest models all the way up to over £500 for the best rangefinders on the market.

Our advice would be to spend around £200 to £300. Most mid-range rangefinders fall into this price bracket, and you can be assured of their quality without breaking the bank.

Though the price might seem steep at first, a good rangefinder should last a long time, with the potential to lower your scores for years to come. It’s unlikely that you’ll have to replace your rangefinder as often as other golf accessories such as bags and shoes.

What features should I look out for?

At a basic level, a decent rangefinder should do exactly what it says on the tin: accurately measure the distance between you and the pin. Even the cheapest rangefinders are mostly accurate to within one yard, and have a range of around 500 yards – longer than most holes on your local course.

As the price point increases, so does the number of features you can expect to find. Keep an eye out for rangefinders that include water-resistant materials, displays of varying quality, slope functions, vibration-reduction technology and more.

Which brands are best?

You’re probably already aware that the golf equipment market is an oversaturated one, and it’s true that there are plenty of brands out there that can provide high-quality rangefinders.

Traditionally, California-based firm Bushnell, which has focused on optical equipment since its inception in 1948, has dominated the rangefinder market. However, you should also keep an eye for the likes of Garmin and Big Max (which releases its rangefinders under the brand name Zoom), two relative newcomers to the game that also produce high-quality rangefinders.

The best golf rangefinders to buy in 2022

1. Zoom Focus X: The best all-round golf rangefinder

Price: £149 | Buy now from Amazon



The feature-packed Zoom Focus X, from renowned American golf equipment manufacturer Big Max, is easy to use and very competitively priced. All the features you’d expect of a mid-level rangefinder are present, including slope mode, pin vibration and the ability to switch distance measurements between yards and metres. In addition, the Focus X comes with a micro-USB charging port, which means it’s compatible with many common household charging leads and saves the need to carry a spare battery around the course with you. This combination of features and value makes the Focus X the best all-round golf rangefinder you can currently buy.

Key specs – Distance: 600m; Magnification: 6x; Accuracy: +/- 0.5m; Weight: 170g; Colours available: Grey

2. Rife RX5 Deluxe: The best compact golf rangefinder

Price: £249 | Buy now from Amazon





The Rife RX5 Deluxe features a sleek, compact design that measures just 118 x 79 x 42mm in size, meaning it will fit snugly into almost any zip pocket on any golf bag. Despite this, the miniature model doesn’t compromise on features, incorporating an LCD display that provides distance calculations to an accuracy of 0.5m. It’s a good buy at full price but we’ve seen some substantial discounts at certain retailers, so it’s worth shopping around.

Key specs – Distance: 600m; Magnification: 6x; Accuracy: +/- 0.5m; Weight: 223g; Colours available: Black

3. Garmin Approach Z82: The best golf rangefinder with GPS

Price: £510 | Buy now from Amazon



One of the most advanced pieces of golf technology you can buy anywhere right now, the Garmin Approach Z82 provides a little bit of something for everyone. The Approach Z82 is part of a new breed of rangefinders that combine traditional laser distance measuring with GPS technology (over 40,000 courses worldwide are built in) to produce a fantastic bit of kit that saves you making two separate purchases for different functions. Yes, the price is lofty, but if you have the funds available and luxury in mind over necessity, you should really consider investing in an Approach Z82 – you won’t be disappointed.

Key specs – Distance: 411m; Magnification: 6x; Accuracy: +/- 0.25m; Weight: 232g; Colours available: Black/white

4. Bushnell Pro XE: The best golf rangefinder for magnification

Price: £429 | Buy now from Amazon



The Bushnell Pro XE has a unique selling point that sets it apart from the rest: it offers 7x magnification, which is more than any other rangefinder currently on the market. Despite this, the most impressive thing about the Pro XE is the quality of performance it gives you at rapid speeds. It’s ideal for any golfer who wants fast distances to specific points, and boasts further useful features in the form of an enhanced backlight display and IPX7 waterproof protection. Bushnell sets the standards for golf rangefinders and it calls this “the best golf laser rangefinder it has ever made” – and it’s easy to see why.

Key specs – Distance: 457m; Magnification: 7x; Accuracy: +/- 0.9m; Weight: 312g; Colours available: Black/silver