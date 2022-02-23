How to watch Taylor vs Catterall: Live stream the fight anywhere online

Undisputed super-lightweight champion Josh "The Tartan Tornado" Taylor puts his world titles on the line against Jack "El Gato" Catterall at the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow. The fight card will begin on Saturday 26 February at 7pm British Standard Time (BST) with the ring walks for the main event of Taylor vs Catterall set to take place at around 10:30pm.

You can watch the fight live exclusively on Sky Sports in the UK and on ESPN+ in the US.

If you're abroad, you can access the Sky Sports or ESPN+ coverage (depending on your home nation) by using a good VPN, like ExpressVPN. We’ve got a guide on this down below.

We’ve also listed the full fight card, along with the fighters’ weights and belt titles, and all the details about the main event between Taylor and Catterall ahead of 26 February.

Both Josh Taylor (18-0, 13 KOs) and Jack Catterall (26-0, 13 KOs) arrive for their showdown in Scotland undefeated, with light-welterweight (or super-lightweight) world champion Taylor winning two of his last five fights by stoppage.

What set this battle up was Taylor’s last fight in the ring against Jose Carlos Ramirez on 22 May 2021. Ramirez had previously become the unified light-welterweight champion in July 2019 after defeating Maurice Hooker, thereby retaining his WBC belt and capturing the WBO belt from Hooker. Taylor had also become a unified champion in 2019 after taking part in the World Boxing Super Series tournament and beating IBF champion Ivan Baranchyk and WBA champion Regis Prograis in the process.

Inevitably, this meant a fight between the pair to see who would become the single owner of all the belts and undisputed champion. The only obstacle was that Catterall was the mandatory challenger for Ramirez. Catterall, a former British and WBO Intercontinental Champion, graciously stepped aside to allow the present champions to battle it out – but Taylor promised he would allow Catterall the chance to win the belts once he defeated Ramirez. Which he did by unanimous decision in Las Vegas to become Scotland’s second undisputed champion.

With all that out the way, the all-British affair of Taylor vs Catterall was set up for 18 December 2021, but 31-year-old Taylor was injured in training just before fight night, delaying things further. As a result, the event is now taking place on 26 February 2022 in front of the Scotsman’s home crowd at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro Arena.

The fight card is scheduled to begin at 7pm in the UK, meaning a 2pm start time for those in the Eastern Time (EST) zone or 11am in the Pacific Time (PST) zone. The ring walks for Taylor and Catterall are expected to start around 10:30pm in the UK, which is 5:30pm EST or 2:30pm PST on the American continent, though these timings are subject to change.

Taylor vs Catterall fight card

MAIN EVENT: Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall (light-welterweight for the WBC/WBO/IBF/WBA and The Ring titles)

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall (light-welterweight for the WBC/WBO/IBF/WBA and The Ring titles) Robeisy Ramirez vs Eric Donovan (featherweight)

Nick Campbell vs Jay McFarlane (heavyweight)

Cori Gibbs vs Carlos Perez (light-welterweight)

Ebonie Jones vs TBC (featherweight)

Scott Forrest vs TBC (cruiserweight)

Kurt Walker vs TBC (featherweight)

Paddy Donovan vs TBC (welterweight)

Kieran Molloy vs TBC (light-middleweight)

Mark McKeown vs TBC (featherweight)

Craig McIntyre vs TBC (light-welterweight)

How to watch Taylor vs Catterall in the UK: Sky Sports and Now Sports Membership

In the UK, Sky Sports have an agreement with Top Rank and Boxxer promotions to showcase Taylor vs Catterall live on Sky Sports Arena (from 7pm) and Sky Sports Main Event (from 8pm). This is free if you’re an existing Sky Sports TV customer, including live access via the Sky Go app which is available to download on Apple, Android, Firestick, Roku devices plus games consoles.

The best way to watch all the action without committing to a Sky TV contract is to purchase a Now Sports Membership package. You can instantly purchase a pass and begin streaming live content to any of your devices on a 24 hour (£8.99), weekly (£14.99) or monthly basis (£33.99 or £5.99 for mobile only). Upgrading to Now Boost (an additional £3/mth) upgrades your viewing experience from 720p to Full HD and lets you stream content on three devices simultaneously instead of the default two.

Additionally, Now TV has an offer where you pay £12 for instant 24-hour access plus a six-month membership for mobile-only streaming within ten working days of that purchase.

How to watch Taylor vs Catterall in the US and Canada: ESPN+

Currently, ESPN has an agreement with Top Rank – the boxing promotion company Josh Taylor is signed to – to be the exclusive broadcaster of Top Rank bouts in the United States and Canada. This will run until at least 2025, meaning that if you live in these regions you can catch Taylor vs Catterall on the ESPN+ streaming service.

The streaming service also broadcasts a variety of other sports, including more combat events from Boxing and the UFC, football from La Liga and Bundesliga, tennis from the US Open and more.

How to watch Taylor vs Catterall anywhere in the world: use a good VPN service

If you’re abroad on the evening of the fight – or if you live in a country where it will not be shown at all – then your only chance of following the live-action is by using a reliable VPN service.

Doing so will change your IP address to make it appear as if you were browsing from the country of your choosing. So, if you choose to watch British coverage from abroad, then you can simply log in to your Sky Sports or Now TV account after selecting a British location on your VPN. Likewise, you would choose an American or Canadian VPN location and log into your ESPN+ account for North American coverage of the whole boxing card.

