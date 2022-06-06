Best golf putters 2022: Conquer the greens and sink more putts

The best golf putters help make sure that your score stays respectable. There’s nothing worse than hitting a green in two and then three putting to give yourself a bogey – or even a double bogey. On the flip side, there’s not much better than getting on a green after some horrendous approach shots and saving par by holing a putt that would grace the greens of The Masters.

To hole more putts on a regular basis, however, you need to make sure you're choosing the best golf putter for you. Neither putters nor golfers are created equal, so you’ll need a putter with a shaft length that matches your height, a grip that works well with your hand grip, and a clubhead that can be forgiving and accurate, to make sure that three putting becomes a distant memory every time you hit the course.

To help you make the right choice, we give you the lowdown on the best golf putters to suit all styles and budgets.

Best golf putters: At a glance

How to choose the best golf putter for you

Picking the best golf putter for your needs is very much a personal choice. But there are a number of elements to consider before you decide on which putter you are going to purchase.

How much should I spend?

Putters prices vary greatly and while you might like a top-of-the-range Titleist, can you justify spending that much on one club and will it really benefit your game? So set yourself a realistic budget that you can afford to spend on a single club and stick to it.

This will help narrow down your search and help you find the putter you want a little quicker. It’s always worth looking at last year's version of a more expensive putter as it might fit into your budget. Typically when a new season club gets released the prices on last season’s is reduced.

What type of clubhead should I choose?

There are two common types of putter – blade and mallet. The more traditional blade is commonly used by low-handicap golfers, while modern mallet headed putters are used by higher handicap golfers as they are more giving.

If you are a golfer who has an arc stroke and regularly hits the sweet spot then consider a blade putter. For golfers who like to hit the ball straight and don’t hit the sweet spot as regularly, a mallet head is a better choice. These typically have a bigger sweet spot – so it’s easier to hit better putts - and include alignment aids to help direct a putt.

What shaft length do I need?

The common putter shaft length lies between 33 inches and 35 inches, which is an ideal length for a lot of adult golfers. But shorter or taller golfers may need to look at different lengths.

One simple test you can do is stand as you would normally when taking a putt and drop a golf ball from your left eye. If the ball lands where the ball would be – the centre of the putting face – this means that you have the right length. If the ball falls between the putter and your feet, this tells you that the shaft length is too long. So you will need to look for a putter at the short end of the range – 33 inches – or a specialist length to suit.

The best golf putters you can buy in 2022

1. Odyssey Eleven Triple Track Putter: The best golf putter with high MOI for forgiveness

If you want to improve your stroke consistency, accuracy and stability – and what golfer doesn’t? – then the Odyssey Trip Track is one that you definitely need to put on your shopping list.

It gets its name from the alignment lines that adorn the top of the mallet head, and it’s ideal for lining up the centre of the ball with more accuracy.

But it's not just its lines that make this the perfect putter for those golfers who need a little extra help. The Odyssey has a high level of MOI (Moment of Inertia), which means it's resistant to twisting when a ball is hit. This makes it more forgiving and less likely that your putt will go astray.

Elsewhere it has a lightweight TPU and aluminium under-bod, a Stroke Lab shaft to reduce weight and a White Hot insert on the face to help improve roll. A fine collection of elements that will help you sink more putts.

Key specs – Length: 33-35in; Clubhead type: Mallet; Grip: Odyssey Oversize; Shaft: Odyssey Red Stroke Lab; Hand: Left and Right

2. Cleveland Huntington Beach Soft #4: The best golf putter for less than £125

Want a top-notch putter without the price tag? If you are on a strict budget but want a quality blade style putter with a host of super features then the Cleveland Huntington is one to take a serious look at.

Ideal for golfers with an arc style stroke, this putter boasts speed optimised face technology. What does this mean? It means that you get consistent ball speed across the whole face of the putter. So even if you hit slightly off centre you still get the same length of putt.

The face of the putter has a precision milled diamond shaped pattern, which has a two-fold effect when you hit the ball. It softens the feel at impact and increases friction on the ball to help to a truer and more consistent roll.

Key specs – Length: 33-35in; Clubhead type: Blade; Grip: Huntington Beach Soft Pistol; Shaft: N/A; Hand: Left and Right

3. Wilson Infinite Buckingham Putter: The best golf putter for newcomers and beginners

Every golfer needs a little help when it comes to their short game and this mallet putter is a great choice for those in need. It is reasonably priced for a quality putter and has a high MOI thanks to its counterbalanced technology. This makes it ideal for those just starting out as it moves the balance point closer to the hands, which helps give a smoother, more controlled putting stroke. It is stable through a stroke and twist resistant making it good for short and long putts.

It’s not the prettiest looking mallet putter with its dark anti glare finish and its distinctive design. But, one thing you can’t miss are the alignment lines, which are great when lining up a shot. You’ll be getting help to consistently hole more putts and when that happens you won’t care what the Wilson looks like.

Key specs – Length: 34in; Clubhead type: Mallet; Grip: N/A; Shaft: Steel FST Putter Shaft; Hand: Left and Right

4. Sik Pro C-Series Satin: The best custom made blade golf putter

If you want a blade putter that can be perfectly tailored to suit your needs, then you'll be hard-pushed to find a better choice at the Sik’s price point.

Admittedly it's not cheap, but you get a lot of choice for your money. You can buy the standard slant neck model, but why would you when you can get a heavily customised version for the same money.

You can choose from a left or right-hand model, four different neck styles, and placement of the sightline, loft and lie. There are eight shaft options, but if you choose graphite you'll have to pay handsomely for your choice. Length ranges from 31 to 36 inches with half-inch increments, making it ideal to get the perfect fit. There are six grip options, but you'll have to pay extra for all but the standard grip.

What does this all mean? An impressive putter that will give you consistent strokes and help you get more from your poor ones.

Key specs – Length: 31-36in; Clubhead type: Blade; Grip: SIK Pistol; Shaft: Steel; Hand: Left and Right

5. TaylorMade Spider GT putter: The best golf putter with a compact head

This compact mallet head putter might not be big on size, but it is big on style and stability. It has a modern wing style design that not only makes it look good but also gives impressive forgiveness and roll due to the extreme perimeter weighting. The two outer wings hold over 80% of the putter's total weight, meaning you get a well-balanced and stable stroke, even if you hit it off centre.

A lightweight top plate helps eliminate weight in the middle of the clubs and keep it blanched. It undoubtedly adds to the putter's good looks, but comes with an alignment line that could have been done with being a bit longer to help achieve more accurate putts. Elsewhere, its PureRoll face insert is made from a firm TPU urethane material, which is complimented by angled aluminium bars to help get a consistent roll.

Key specs – Length: 34-35in; Clubhead type: Mallet; Grip: N/A; Shaft: Fluted Feel™; Hand: Right

