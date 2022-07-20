Best waterproof golf shoes 2022: Keep your feet dry and play better golf

The best waterproof golf shoes keep your feet dry, while also delivering comfort, grip and a touch of style. Ideally, though, you’ll want them to go unnoticed: from the moment you step on the first tee and line up your drive, you’ll want to forget about what you have on your feet and concentrate on your golf. You want a pair of shoes that will get on with their job, so you can get on with sinking those putts and striving to get your best score yet.

However, it isn’t as simple as picking a pair that fits and hitting the links. There are a whole host of features that you’ll need to consider, some more important than others. Obviously, if you're buying a pair of waterproof golf shoes, they’ll need to be adept at keeping your feet dry. And while comfort is paramount, other areas to factor in include swing stability, whether or not you opt for spikes and, for some, style will rate highly on the list of priorities as well.

Here you’ll find a roundup of the best waterproof golf shoes on the market to suit all budgets and taste, but first we guide you through how to choose the best golf shoes for you.

How to choose the best waterproof golf shoes for you

Choosing a pair of waterproof golf shoes will come down to personal preference, but there are definitely a few factors to consider to help you make the right purchase.

How waterproof are they?

The first thing to check is the level of waterproofing that the shoes deliver. Are they branded as waterproof or are they simply water-resistant? Golf shoes that are water-resistant will not keep your feet dry in most wet conditions. They’re ideal for early morning rounds on dewy grass, but usually won’t be good enough in a real downpour.

Check the manufacturer’s specifications to see whether or not they’re 100% waterproof, and consider the materials from which they’re made. Most waterproof golf shoes come with a warranty that typically lasts a year, but some offer up to two years. In essence, the longer the warranty, the longer a shoe should stay waterproof.

Spiked or spikeless – which is best?

This is very much a matter of personal preference – and, with advances in the manufacturing process and design, the difference between the two isn’t as significant as it used to be.

Simply put, spiked shoes will be better suited to more difficult terrain and wet weather. Those without spikes, meanwhile, offer greater versatility and are better suited to flatter courses and general wear. If your budget will extend to it, buy both styles and tailor your wear to the conditions on the day of play.

What about comfort, style and colour?

Comfort is key for any golf shoes. Check out the type of foam technology they offer; whether or not the shoes come with insoles; and the weight of the material from which they’re made.

The style and colour you opt for will again very much be down to personal preference. What one golfer may like might not be to the taste of another, so pick a style and colour you like.

How much should I spend?

The simple answer here is spend as much as you can afford. Think about how often you play golf, and how often you could be playing in the rain. Of course, it isn’t easy to predict the weather, but if you play at least once a week in all weathers then it’s definitely worth spending a little more to get a pair of waterproof golf shoes of a better quality.

In addition, opt for golf shoes that are accompanied by a longer warranty. As mentioned, one year is the standard choice, but if you can find shoes that you can afford with a longer warranty, then opting for those will offer peace of mind in the event that something goes wrong with your purchase.

The best waterproof golf shoes to buy in 2022

1. Adidas ZG21: The best lightweight waterproof golf shoes

Price: £150 | Buy now from Scottsdale Golf



If you want both style and substance from your waterproof golf shoes, then this pair from Adidas is definitely one to add to your list. While style is subjective, the ZG21 shoes deliver a touch of class that’s typically only seen from the big brands. Sporting the famous three stripes, these shoes are available in a trio of colours: Black, White, and Blue and White.

Their attractive design is accompanied by some smart features that make these golf shoes a real contender for your money. Their light weight makes them a joy to wear for long rounds, while Lightstrike Boost cushioning ensures your feet remain comfortable. Elsewhere, the waterproof Sprintskin synthetic upper does a good job of keeping the water out, and the six spikes on the underside are both unobtrusive and offer plenty of traction, allowing you to generate power where it’s needed.

Key specs – Sizes: 7-12 ; Waterproof: Sprintskin synthetic upper; Warranty: 12 months; Colours: Black/Silver, White/Blue, White/Dark Silver; Spiked/spikeless: Spiked

Buy now from Scottsdale Golf

2. Fazer Ventura Spiked Shoes: The best waterproof golf shoe for under £50

Price: £50 | Buy now from Online Golf



These are the perfect shoes for the occasional golfer who doesn’t want to spend big on fancy new footwear. They offer all the features a golfer could want from a golfing shoe, but at a budget price.

As you might expect, compromises have been made to keep the price down, but while the nano PU upper is more adequate than outstanding, this is made up for to a degree by the fact that these shoes are supplied with a 12-month waterproof warranty. The lightweight EVA cushioning is fine, while the Ventura’s spiked rubber outsole with six replaceable cleats ensures that you get decent traction when you need it.

While we can’t be certain how long they will last, if you’re a golfer who plays only once a month, then these shoes are a shrewd buy.

Key specs – Sizes: 7-11 ; Waterproof: Nano PU upper; Warranty: 12 months; Colours: Black, White; Spiked/spikeless: Spiked

Buy now from Online Golf

3. FootJoy Tour Alpha: The best waterproof golf shoes for stability

Price: £170 | Buy now from American Golf



If you’re looking for superb grip on any playing surface, then this waterproof golf shoe from FootJoy is a real winner. The first thing you’ll notice is the sole; its spikes are hard to miss. Take a closer look and you’ll see the sole comprises a total of nine cleats, which is more than you’ll find on any rival golf shoe.

The heel itself boasts four of them, which lock in place when you swing. This, coupled with an A-Frame, provides support to the heel and keeps everything in place, boosting stability.

The full-grain leather upper is lightweight, thin, durable and completely waterproof. Add to this multi-layers of FTF (Fine-Tuned Foam) and you have a pair of waterproof golf shoes that offer a smooth, cosy and comfortable fit.

Key specs – Sizes: 7-11 ; Waterproof: ChromoSkin Leather System; Warranty: 12 months; Colours: White, Black/Grey/White; Spiked/spikeless: Spiked

Buy now from American Golf

4. Ecco Golf Biom H4: The best waterproof golf shoes for style

Price: £135 | Buy now from Golf Support



Style is subjective, but you’ll struggle to find a golfer who doesn’t think that the design of the Biom H4 is slick. Traditionalists may disagree, but I’m pretty confident that the colour options available will mean that even they’ll find an option they like. These shoes come in white, alongside tones of grey and black, with the latter likely better suited to the conditions in which you can expect to be requiring waterproof golf shoes.

Style aside, these shoes offer some fantastic features. In terms of fit, they deliver plenty of room around the toes, with sufficient support around the back of the foot resulting in good stability and comfort. The upper is made from a breathable micro-perforated embossing and Gore-Tex, which adds to the comfort level while also making the shoe waterproof. The “state-of-the-art” MTN outsole is spikeless but delivers decent grip whatever the conditions.

Key specs – Sizes: : 6-12.5; Waterproof: Gore-Tex; Warranty: 12 months; Colours: Titanium, White, White/Blue, Silver Grey, Black, White/Concrete; Spiked/spikeless: Spikeless

Buy now from Golf Support

5. FootJoy Fuel: The best waterproof golf shoes for versatility



Price: £135 | Buy now from American Golf



The FootJoy Fuel looks more like a pair of running shoes than a golf shoe, with their sporty design. But don’t be fooled: these shoes have plenty to offer the everyday golfer. You can expect all the comfort you’d get from a running shoe as a result of the Stability Bridge and Stratolite foam, which combine to sit under the arch of the foot to provide decent support when walking and driving.

Alongside, a synthetic upper creates a watertight shoe that’s easy to wipe clean, while the Power Stabilizer spikeless outer sole with its collection of mini-spikes delivers great traction and stability.

Key specs – Sizes: : 6-11; Waterproof: Synthetic upper; Warranty: 12 months; Colours: White/Black/Orange, Navy/White; Spiked/spikeless: Spikeless

Buy now from American Golf