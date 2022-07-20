The best cushioned running shoes to buy in 2022

There are lots of factors that come together to produce the best cushioned running shoes. Cushioning is just one component that affects what a shoe feels like to run in, but it’s arguably the most crucial in terms of how comfortable that shoe feels and whether it’s going to be a good fit for short run outs or going long.

There are plenty of running shoes that have lots of cushioning, but it’s important to pick a model that best fits your running habits: it needs to balance maximal cushioning with an upper and outsole design that’s suited to the way you run and the terrain you run on.

There are a lot of different foams packed into running shoes these days, so in this article we’ll highlight the ones that we think stand out for all the right reasons. Whether you want a versatile all-rounder or you’re on the hunt for something that will help you break your PBs, read on and we’ll explain all everything you need to consider before splashing out and stepping out.

Best cushioned running shoes 2022: At a glance

How to choose the best cushioned running shoe for you

Do I need soft or firm cushioning?

Not all cushioned shoes are built the same. Indeed, foams combine with other elements of a shoe to deliver very different feelings underfoot. While most new cushioning foams provide a soft feeling, there are plenty that offer a firmer feel too.

A softer foam can create a more comfortable, cushioned feel, absorbing impacts while still offering a nice spring in your step, even when your pace starts too slow. Firmer cushioning can offer better stability and support for some runners and tends to work better at faster paces.

If you’re not sure what works best for you, it’s well worth trying on some shoes to find out if you should go soft or firm before deciding which shoe to grab. Even if you don’t have a good bricks-and-mortar running store nearby, you can always order a couple of pairs of shoes to try in the comfort of your own home.

Going long or keeping it short?

For longer runs, it’s a good idea to opt for a bigger stack of cushioning as that bigger volume of foam can help to fight fatigue when the legs start to tire.

For shorter distances, however, cutting down on cushioning can help to keep weight down and create a more nimble feeling shoe.

There are always compromises to be made, so it’s all about choosing a shoe that works with your running habits and what you find works best for you.

The best cushioned running shoes 2022

1. Puma Velocity Nitro 2: The best affordable cushioned running shoe

The Puma Velocity Nitro 2 is the sequel to one of the best running shoes of 2021. It takes a versatile and well-cushioned shoe and makes it even better. Puma retains the Nitrogen-infused Nitro midsole foam that made the first Nitro so good for both slow and moderate paces, but the sequel ups the cushioning levels to turbocharge the comfort and responsiveness.

The Nitro 2 gives a smooth yet bouncy ride, with the TPU heel piece providing some much needed stability. The shoe retains the grippy Puma Grip rubber outsole, and this continues to work well on dry and wet roads alike, maintaining grip levels when the route gets twisty. The softer, more snug-feeling upper is a big upgrade, and this makes the Nitro 2 a better option for longer runs.

Overall, this cushioned shoe offers performance that belies its price tag. If you don’t want to spend big money and want a cushioned shoe that feels great at slow, moderate and easy paces and is fit to go long distances too, then this is a great option.

Key specs – Weight: 257g | Drop: 10mm | Pronation: Neutral | Midsole foam: Nitro foam

2. Saucony Triumph 19: Best cushioned shoe for easy runs

The Saucony Triumph features Saucony’s wonderfully plush PWRRUN+ foam, and this makes it the perfect shoe for dialling back the pace and enjoying the ride.

It’s a shoe best suited to neutral runners, and that soft, springy foam feels best suited to long, easy runs. They’re so comfy, in fact, that you’ll probably want to keep them on after the running is done – they make pretty solid shoes for walking around in, too.

Saucony’s FormFit upper is lovely and light. Soft sponge laces and a padded tongue and heel collar ensure that it’s comfortable in the right places. At 290g for the men’s shoe, it’s fairly lightweight, and the XT-900 outsole is well equipped to handle plenty of road running time.

The ride is comfortable, the cushioning is soft and the upper is both light and breathable, making it good for training in the sun. Whether you’re adding a shoe to your collection for easy runs, or just want something that’s enjoyable to use when not chasing speed or PBs, these are among the best cushioned shoes you can buy.

Key specs – Weight: 290g | Drop: 8mm | Pronation: Neutral | Midsole foam: PWRRUN+

3. Hoka Mach 4: Best training cushioned shoe for quicker runners

Hoka’s Mach 4 is a daily trainer that works at a variety of paces. Go fast, however, and the Mach 4 comes alive; its Profly midsole is soft enough to work at easy paces, but it feels snappy and responsive when you pick up the pace. The cushioning provides a lovely bounce and Hoka’s early stage Meta Rocker helps to keep things smooth and stable at speed.

A nice, light and breathable mesh upper combines with a removable sockliner to offer added comfort. Underfoot, the rubber EVA outsole keeps the weight down but makes sure you feel every bit of that midsole cushioning. This does mean that it’s not the most durable shoe out there, but it should be good for a fair amount of running before it starts to lose some of that liveliness.

All told, it’s a standout neutral shoe for Hoka and proves you don’t need a carbon plate if you want to go faster. If you want something that works as a daily trainer and at a range of paces, the Mach 4 is a great all-rounder.

Key specs – Weight: 232g | Drop: 5mm | Pronation: Cushioned/Neutral | Midsole foam: ProFly

4. New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v12: Best cushioned daily trainer

New Balance’s Fresh Foam X midsole foam is a real winner when it comes to providing strong comfort on longer runs, and the 1080v12 is arguably the brand’s best showcase for it.

There’s a generous amount of that Fresh Foam X foam packed into the 1080v12 – enough to offer a good bounce and smooth transitions when you decide to pick up the pace. It’s a shoe that feels like it’s built for going easy and long, so you still feel comfortable at the finish line.

New Balance matches that dense cushioning with a blown rubber outsole that offers strong grip – it feels durable enough to survive a lot of pavement pounding. Up top, you’ve got a stretchy HypoKnit upper that wraps nicely to the foot while maintaining structure and support in equal measures.

It’s not a particularly light shoe, and you might need to play around with sizing to get the perfect fit, but if you’re looking for a comfortable, cushioned daily trainer that handles plenty of mileage and looks the part too, the Fresh Foam X 1080v12 is a standout option.

Key specs – Weight: 292g | Drop: 8mm | Pronation: Neutral | Midsole foam: Fresh Foam X

