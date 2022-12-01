Best waterproof golf jacket 2022: Keep dry and focused – and your game on course

Having the best waterproof golf jacket to hand in a light shower, or when the heavens really open, means you’ll be staying dry and focused on what really counts – your golf shots.

A good waterproof golf jacket will not only repel the rain, it will protect against the wind, too, offering all the comfort and flexibility you need to ensure you can get on with taking that shot. And while the above may appear to be a tall order, the features are a must if you want your game to remain unaffected by wet conditions.

Beyond the practicalities of a waterproof jacket , there’s colour and style to think about, too. Do you want to go full on Rickie Fowler or Ian Poulter, choosing bold and bright? Or, would you prefer something a little more conservative? The choice is yours…

Below, we round up the best waterproof golf jackets available on the market right now to suit all budgets and taste. First, read on for our guide on the features to consider when choosing the best waterproof golf jacket for you.

READ NEXT: The best golf clubs for beginners

Best waterproof golf jacket: At a glance

How to choose the best waterproof golf jacket for you

Choosing a waterproof golf jacket will come down to personal preference, but there will undoubtedly be a few factors that will swing your decision one way or another. Here, we look at the areas on which you should focus before parting with your cash.

Waterproof or showerproof?

When choosing a waterproof golf jacket, you’ll want to look for a material that will keep out the rain for at least two or three hours – or however long a round takes. Most waterproof jackets have an optimum time for which they stay waterproof. Typically, a waterproof jacket that states it’s 100% waterproof should be up to the task – and it should also deliver the added bonus of being windproof.

However, if you’re a fair weather golfer who’s likely to stop playing as soon as the rain arrives, then a rainproof or showerproof jacket may be a better option.

Rainproof jackets keep the rain out for longer than showerproof jackets, plus they’re typically more lightweight and cheaper than a full waterproof golf jacket. Some jackets will come with a mm rating, which indicates the level of protection they offer. For example, a 5,000mm rating implies an item is showerproof, while 16,000+mm means it’s heavy-duty waterproof.

Comfort and playability

It’s important for waterproof golf jackets to deliver in terms of flexibility and comfort, while also being hardwearing. You don't want a jacket that restricts your movement when using your driver or iron, nor one that stops you reaching the top of your swing.

To remain comfortable in wet conditions, you’ll also need your jacket to be breathable, so that when you start working up a sweat it doesn’t hold on to that moisture. All in all, you want a jacket that offers a balance in all these areas.

Style, features and price

Style may not be the most important consideration when looking for a waterproof golf jacket, but will still be a consideration for many. You won’t find many waterproof golf jackets that stray too far into Ian Poulter or John Daly territory of loud, but you’ll want to opt for a colour and style in which you feel comfortable.

Beyond the aesthetic, take note of features such as pockets inside and out, a covered front zip, whether or not the jacket is lined, and any adjustability.

And, of course, there’s the price. It’s wise to set yourself a realistic budget before you start looking for a jacket, which will help narrow down your choices to something you can afford.

READ NEXT: The best golf GPS watch

The best waterproof golf jackets you can buy in 2022

1. Galvin Green Men's Armstrong waterproof golf jacket: Best all-round waterproof golf jacket

Price: £299 | Buy now from American Golf



Galvin Green jackets are designed by golfers for golfers, and this waterproof jacket doesn’t disappoint. Contemporary and stylish, it uses GORE-TEX Paclite technology to help reduce bulk and weight while continuing to keep out the rain and wind. Offering superb freedom of movement, which is critical for any golfer, the multi-layer design is breathable, too.

Boasting a zip-up collar that helps ensure that both wind and water stay out, the jacket’s adjustable chest, cuffs and hem, along with well positioned side seams, deliver optimum comfort.

And when the rain stops, you’ll be able to neatly fold it up to fit inside your golf bag, ready for the next rainy day on which you need to whip it out.

Key details – Size: S, M, L, XL, XXL; Colour: Grey/White/Black, Navy/Red/White, Navy/White/Lime; Waterproof: 100%; Material: 92% polyamide, 8% elastane

Buy now from American Golf

2. Island Green Essentials Mens Golf Full Zip Waterproof Jacket: Best budget waterproof golf jacket

Price: From £32 | Buy now from Amazon



If you don’t want to spend big on a waterproof golf jacket then this budget-friendly offering from Island Green is one that should be high on your shopping list. It’s ideal for the occasional golfer, and its price tag belies what’s on offer.

It isn’t the most stylish or feature packed jacket, but it delivers just what you need – and a little bit more. Made from 100% polyester, the jacket has been treated to give excellent short-term waterproofing. To boost its waterproof credentials, it has taped seams to stop seepage and a waterproof zip.

A loose fit, combined with breathability and adjustable cuffs for comfort, deliver just enough flexibility for a decent swing.

Key details – Size: S, M, L, XL, XXL, 3XL, 4XL; Colours: Black/White, Navy/White; Waterproof: 100%; Material: Polyester

3. Calvin Klein Mens 2022 Waterproof Half Zip Stretch Golf Jacket: Best half-zip waterproof golf jacket

Price: £58 | Buy now from Amazon



Calvin Klein is synonymous with style and this classic pull-over style waterproof half-zip golf jacket brings it in abundance. You can pick it up in goes-with-everything black, a subtle shade of charcoal, classic navy, or smart and contemporary silver.

And when it comes to performance, you’ll be pleased to learn it isn’t all style over substance; comfort is a key component of this jacket. It uses four-way stretch fabric to deliver the freedom you need for a full swing; but what we really appreciate is the jacket's noiseless technology, which means you won't distract yourself or those around you from any rustling each time you move . Elsewhere, a knitted inside collar adds to the comfort stakes.

On the downside, the half zip means you’ll need to pull it over your head to get the jacket on and off, plus it’s more showerproof than waterproof, so it won’t keep the rain out for as long as a full-on waterproof jacket.

Key details – Size: S, M, L, XL XXL, 3XL; Colours: Black, Charcoal/Black, Navy/Red, Silver/Black; Waterproof: 5,000mm; Material: Polyester

4. FootJoy HydroLite Waterproof Golf Jacket: Best heavy-duty waterproof golf jacket

Price: £140 | Buy now from Scottsdale Golf



This waterproof golf jacket from FootJoy will keep out the rain, snow and wind anytime you hit the course, so you can enjoy your game in less than perfect conditions. It’s rated as waterproof to 20,000mm, which means it will happily keep you dry in even the heaviest of downpours. Offering good breathability, it’s a good choice for windy conditions as well.

A layered, bonded construction reduces the weight of the jacket, helping to improve your mobility when taking a shot. For added comfort, the jacket comes with adjustable cuffs to customise the fit and keep out the rain.

Note that this jacket does have a distinctive style, with FootJoy branding prominent on the collar, which means it might not be to everyone’s taste.

Key details – Size: M, L, XL; Colours: Black/Sapphire/Orange, Red Tonal; Waterproof: 20,000mm; Material: Polyester

Buy now from Scottsdale Golf

5. Callaway Golf Mens 2022 Stormlite Waterproof SwingTech FlexFabric Jacket: Best entry-level waterproof golf jacket

Price: From £66 | Buy now from Amazon



In terms of fit, flexibility is essential in a waterproof golf jacket – and this particular jacket uses its SwingTech technology to deliver enough movement to ensure a great tee off. The stretch fabric here combines with an active waistband, adjustable hem and velcro cuffs to give you the maximum movement required for the game.

Made from 100% polyester, this Callaway jacket arrives in cool contemporary styling and blue and black colours while its fully sealed seams successfully keep out the rain. A waterproof rating of 10,000mm makes it ideal for moderate, rather than heavy, rainfall.

Key details – Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL; Colours: Blue Tattoo, Caviar; Waterproof: 10,000mm; Material: Polyester