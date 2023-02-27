Best football boots for kids 2023: Footwear to make your child a star on the pitch
The best football boots for kids will help improve their game while keeping them comfortable on the pitch
So your kid has fallen for football and wants to get into playing the beautiful game… One of the first things they will need is a good quality pair of football boots. Choosing the right pair of football boots is important because not only are children’s feet constantly growing, they will also need shoes that are designed to support their entire lower body while running around and playing sport, not just their feet.
On top of that, using shoes on a surface that they weren’t designed for can result in slips, falls and even injuries. Since football boots can be designed for firm ground, artificial ground, soft ground and multi-ground surfaces, it’s important your child wears the right boots for the pitch they’re playing on.
Finding the best type of football boots for your child will not only help with their comfort but with their ability as well, so there are some important things to consider when shopping. In this article, we will share some of our top picks for the best football boots for kids, as well as cover the factors to keep in mind before making the ultimate purchase.
Best football boots for kids: At a glance
- Best overall football boots for kids: Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy Dynamic Fit MG | £70
- Best football boots for kids for firm ground: Adidas X Speedportal + FG | £130
- Best affordable football boots for kids: Kipsta Viralto III FG | £30
- Best football boots for kids for artificial ground: Adidas Predator Accuracy.3 | £55
- Best laceless football boots for kids : Puma ULTRA Match LL FG/AG | £56
- Best football boots for young kids: Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Club MG | £40
How to choose the best football boots for kids
What types of football boots for kids are available?
As we previously mentioned, one of the most important things to look at is what type of pitch the child is playing on. This is most commonly noted with a set of abbreviations on the boots themselves:
- FG refers to firm ground. These boots are used for hard and dry grass surfaces and typically have medium-sized studs.
- SG refers to soft ground. You need sturdier studs for colder and muddier conditions so these boots often have bigger metal studs.
- AG refers to artificial ground, or artificial grass. These boots use small, rounded studs made of plastic that are designed for use on artificial pitches.
- MG refers to multiple ground surfaces. These boots are suitable for several different surfaces, including artificial as well as firm ground with real grass. They tend to have small, plastic studs.
What else should I consider?
- Level: One thing to ask yourself is what level is your child playing at. If your child is just playing for fun, a budget pair of football boots might be all they need. However, if your child is playing at more competitive levels, a higher-end shoe with specific features for ball contact, control, speed and stability, might be more appropriate.
- Price: In the same vein, consider what your budget is for football boots. While some boots with enhanced features can cost well over a hundred pounds, there are many fine options under that price point as well.
- Style: Since there is such a vast range of colours and styles when it comes to football boots, ask your child what they might like best! Some children might prefer a more basic, sleek, black boot, while others might want the bright pinks, oranges, blues or other colours that are available.
- Size: Finally, keep in mind that football boots are not like school shoes. You can’t buy the size up in the expectation that they will eventually grow into them. In order to properly support your child’s feet – as well as ankles, knees, legs and hips – football boots need to be a proper fit. Having the right size will prevent irritation or, worse, injury.
The best football boots for kids to buy in 2023
1. Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy Dynamic Fit MG: Best overall football boots for kids
Price: £70 | Buy now from Nike
The Nike Jr. Phantom Gx Academy Dynamic Fit MG are the perfect boots to help your child level up their game. These boots are made with at least 20% recycled materials and have been designed for multiple types of pitch, so whether playing on an indoor or outdoor surface, they will be up to the task.
The shoe features NikeSkin technology, an engineered mesh zone on the top of the foot that allows for better ball control, even in wet conditions. The top of the boot has a soft, knit-like upper, while the contact zone is elevated for improved ball contact.
The asymmetrical heel on the boot makes it quick and easy to break them in and a stretch-mesh fabric protects shoelaces during play. Nike’s new design combines conical and tri-star studs to give better traction when your child swerves and sprints. The shoes come in two colour combinations.
Key specs – Sizes: 13.5K, 1–5.5; Colours: Baltic blue/white/laser blue/pink blast, black/dark smoke grey/total orange/summit white; Best for: Multiple terrains
2. Adidas X Speedportal+ FG: Best firm ground football boots for kids
Price: £130 | Buy now from Adidas
For children who play on a firm pitch, the Adidas X Speedportal+ FG boots provide perfect support. This lightweight boot hugs the foot, providing a comfortable and reliable hold in a laceless design. The upper part of the shoe consists of Speedskin with an Adidas PRIMEKNIT collar, and are made with as much as 50% recycled material as part of Adidas’ goal to help end plastic waste.
The PRIMEKNIT design uses a single woven piece in place of multiple panels, making it more lightweight and adaptable, with a sock-like fit. The boot has a speedframe outsole with two extra studs on the forefoot to increase speed on firm ground. They also feature a TPU heel lock to help stabilise the foot and a midfoot cage for added support. They’re unisex and come in two colour combinations.
Key specs – Sizes: 10K–13.5K, 1–5.5; Colours: Cloud white/cloud white/core black, team shock pink 2/cloud white/core black; Best for: Firm ground
3. Kipsta Viralto III FG: Best affordable football boots for kids
Price: £30 | Buy now from Decathlon
It’s not always convenient to drop large amounts of money on football boots for children, especially when they’re likely to grow out of them so quickly. The Viralto III football boots come at a reasonable cost while still providing comfort and support for any little football player.
The boots are designed for dry pitches, both natural and synthetic. The upper 3D Air Mesh adapts to the shape of the child’s foot, while the texture provides excellent ball control. The Flex-H technology offers flex to change directions, allowing for quick and controlled movements. The round studs offer excellent traction and the mesh collar with stiffened heel provides an ideal fit.
Most importantly, these boots were co-designed with a podiatrist to be anatomically correct. They’re also built to be durable, with a longer lifespan than other football boots. They come in several fun colour combinations for an extra burst of personality on the pitch.
Key specs – Sizes: 13K, 1–5.5; Colours: Neon lavender/bright violet, bright indigo/fluo blood orange, blueberry/fluo lime, blue grey/fluo red; Best for: Firm ground
4. Adidas Predator Accuracy.3: Best artificial ground football boots for kids
Price: £55 | Buy now from Adidas
The Adidas Predator Accuracy.3 turf boots help give children greater control on the artificial pitch. The boots have a regular fit with a simple lace closure. The upper part of the shoe is a mid-cut synthetic material with High Definition Texture across the strike zone – this 3D texture is a combination of indented pieces and raised patterns that helps provide better control and accuracy when handling the ball. The rubber outsole allows for better control and stability while playing on artificial turf.
The Adidas Predator line has become one of the most popular football boots, thanks to the grip it provides on the ball. So, with these, your kids can wear the favourite shoes of some of their favourite players. The boots come in two colour combinations – all black for a sleek, classic look or with a flash of bright pink for the kiddos who love some colour.
Key specs – Sizes: 10K–13.5K, 1–5.5; Colours: Core black/core black/cloud white, core black/cloud white/team shock pink 2; Best for: Artificial turf
5. Puma ULTRA Match LL FG/AG: Best laceless football boots for kids
Price: £56 | Buy now from Puma
Nothing can throw off your child’s stride like having to deal with shoelaces mid-game. The solution? Laceless football boots! The Puma ULTRA Match LL features an upper consisting of a lightweight mesh material with a knitted low-cut collar that fits securely around the ankle, reinforced with a thin GripControl skin that helps provide enhanced control over the ball.
The TPU SPEEDPLATE outsole is designed to be reactive, giving the wearer improved traction and propulsion. They’re ideal for either firm ground or artificial turf, so your child can play both indoors and outdoors.
And they’re available in a fun, bright shade of orange with white and blue accents. Overall they’re a perfect fit for any child playing on dry pitches and parents who want to save a few pounds.
Key specs – Sizes: 3–5.5; Colours: Ultra orange/white/blue glimmer, black/white; Best for: Artificial turf, firm ground
6. Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Club MG: Best football boots for young kids
Price: £40 | Buy now from Nike
For younger children just making their first foray into the world of football, the Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Club MG boots are the perfect choice. These shoes are designed without laces, so little hands don’t have to be concerned with tying knots. Instead, these boots easily slip on and the big strap over the top secures them.
The boots are built to handle multiple pitches, so children can experiment with surfaces and find where they like playing best. No matter where they play, these boots will give them the traction they need to play safely.
There are two colour combinations to choose from – a sleek black design, and a white shoe with pops of blue and pink. As with their Phantom boots above, these shoes are made with at least 20% recycled content as part of Nike’s “Move to Zero”.
Key specs – Sizes: 7.5K–13K; Colours: Black/summit white/volt/dark smoke grey, white/pink blast/baltic blue; Best for: Multi-ground