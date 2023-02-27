Best stunt scooter 2023: Top-rated scooters for cool tricks and an effortless ride

Nothing beats the feeling of zipping around a skate park on a stunt scooter. These compact wheeled toys are built for bunny hops and bar spins courtesy of their durable frames and mini wheels.

Most children start scooting around the age of three on a three- or four-wheeled scooter, while these popular two-wheel stunt scooters are typically for ages six and up . And, although stunt scooters are more often used by children, there are still options for teens and adults too. There are even professional level scooters available for those more serious about the sport.

While an electric scooter may be best for getting around town, a stunt scooter is better suited for ramps, rails and jumps. They’re meant for tricks and only covering shorter distances, they’re not intended to be used primarily for transport. Then there are also kick scooters, which are slightly different from their gravity-defying counterparts, but we will discuss the slight nuances further down.

f it’s truly a stunt scooter you’re after, choosing the right one comes down to your age, height and interests. Find out more about the best stunt scooters below and find a model that suits your needs.

Best stunt scooter: At a glance

How to choose the best stunt scooter for you

What types of stunt scooters are available?

Most stunt scooters are relatively similar. Their wheel sizes, colours, and materials may differ slightly, but, in essence, they will have a durable metal frame with smaller wheels than standard scooters. They’re built for handling pressure and stunts (hence the name!), rather than life on the road, and prices can range between £30 and £200.

Aside from such minor, surface-level variety, the only major differences between stunt scooters tend to be the height – which will obviously vary, primarily due to the user’s age – and whether it’s a professional scooter or one for hobbyists – which will come down to build materials and the inclusion of special features such as custom brakes, compression systems, foot plates and forks.

Stunt scooter vs kick scooter

The term stunt scooter is often used interchangeably with kick scooter, but there are differences between the two. A kick scooter usually has larger wheels and is meant for transport – similar to an e-scooter, though still powered manually. Kick scooters can also be lighter weight than stunt scooters, as the latter needs a hardy build to handle tricks and the wear and tear from falling and skidding.

What features should I look for in a good stunt scooter?

Looking to purchase a high quality stunt scooter for yourself or a child? Consider these factors before deciding on a model:

Height: Most stunt scooter frames are adjustable, but the wrong height range will mean that the user has a scooter that’s too tall or short for them. Look at the age range that the scooter is built for and take your child’s height into consideration – are they shorter, taller or average height for their age? Getting this right will ensure a comfortable and safer ride.

Most stunt scooter frames are adjustable, but the wrong height range will mean that the user has a scooter that’s too tall or short for them. Look at the age range that the scooter is built for and take your child’s height into consideration – are they shorter, taller or average height for their age? Getting this right will ensure a comfortable and safer ride. Material: Nearly all stunt scooters are made from durable metal or metal alloys. Nevertheless, avoid frames made of plastic, or similar materials, as a stunt scooter should be capable of handling rough riding. The deck should also have a significant amount of grip tape across the surface so the rider’s feet won’t slip.

Nearly all stunt scooters are made from durable metal or metal alloys. Nevertheless, avoid frames made of plastic, or similar materials, as a stunt scooter should be capable of handling rough riding. The deck should also have a significant amount of grip tape across the surface so the rider’s feet won’t slip. Wheels: Wheel size will vary ever so slightly for stunt scooters, but the dimensions will still be far smaller than a kick scooter or electric scooter. Wheels normally measure around 100mm and, while each brand will have its own construction, most will be made of polyurethane with some sort of metal or alloy core.

Now that you know what to look for, glide through the following options to find the perfect rig.

READ NEXT: Best cameras for kids

The best stunt scooters you can buy in 2023

1. Fuzion X-3 Stunt Scooters: Best overall stunt scooter

Price: £59 | Buy now from Amazon



Crafted from aircraft-grade aluminium, the Fuzion X-3 Stunt Scooter is a sturdy pick for a wide range of ages, weights and heights. It’s a great scooter for first-time riders and novices, as well as kids or teens looking to advance their skills.

This model is a newer, redesigned version of Fuzion’s stunt scooter and, though it doesn’t sport a high-end price tag, it has features commonly found on more expensive scooters, such as a fork that can accommodate both 100mm and 110mm wheels, and a brake constructed from a nylon and steel blend – rather than a more standard metal brake – ideal for slamming down for instant stops sans shrill screeches.

It also has a strong integrated hidden compression (IHC) system which cuts out additional movement without hindering the ability to rotate and spin the bar (essential for those tail whips). Assembly is very simple and, though it might take little ones some getting used to, it will last through many rides.

Key specs – Ages: 7+; Weight capacity: 100kg; Wheel size/construction: 100mm cast PU with metalized solid core

2. VOKUL BIZT K1 Pro Stunt Scooter: Best durable stunt scooter

Price: £109 | Buy now from Amazon



It’s no secret that most kids aren’t gentle with their toys. Even if a child is good with their scooter, the type of activities it naturally endures means it should be built out of strong, hard-wearing materials. And the VOKUL BIZT K1 Pro Stunt Scooter can handle nearly any new trick or idea an adventurous child throws at it.

It arrives pre-built (you can leave the customisation to your scooter fiend) save for a few bolts that need tightening. Its alloy frame is sturdy, but light, and well constructed so it won’t break at the first mistake. Quality brakes help riders stop instantly without ear-splitting screeches or creaking.

The lightweight handlebar swivels effortlessly and is capped with squishy grips to protect the rider’s hands, preventing painful blisters or burns. The rainbow oil effect is a nice added bonus – a cool glint of colour is always a plus when ripping it up at the park.

Key specs – Ages: 7+; Weight capacity: 100kg; Wheel size/construction: 110mm, polyurethane and alloy core

3. Two Bare Feet Cipher Stunt Scooter Street Pro Kick/Push 360 Spin Tricks Edition: Best budget stunt scooter

Price: £35 | Buy now from Amazon



Some stunt scooters can cost a fortune, but it’s simply not necessary, especially if it’s just for fun, rather than professional scootering. Two Bare Feet’s Cipher Stunt Scooter costs just under £35, but don’t be fooled by the price – although it’s not expert-level quality, it still provides a nice ride and the platform needed for tricks.

It also lasts as long as comparable scooters with higher price points. The heat-treated bar is wider than the brand’s other models and sits more vertically, opening the door for experimenting with more stunts while also providing additional stability and control while moving. The triple clamp, steel brakes, and full-length grip tape across the deck increase safety.

It’s simple to assemble and can handle hours of riding. That being said, the handlebars may need the occasional tightening. After months of use, the grit on the footplate does show some wear, but, on the whole, this scooter holds up well.

Key specs – Ages: 10+; Weight capacity: 100kg; Wheel size/construction: 100mm polyurethane with a high rebound and carbon centre

4. Airwalk Hellcat Stunt Scooter: Best scooter for 8 to 11 year olds

Price: £45 | Buy now from Argos



Growth spurts can lead to a scooter being quickly taken out of commission after just a few rides. Although it’s difficult to find a scooter that will work for a child for a long period of time, Airwalk’s Hellcat Stunt

Scooter is a good bet. Height varies, of course, but many shoppers found it will work comfortably for kids aged 8 up to 11. Even the guardians of a 13-year-old found this model was a great fit and, with the right adjustments, adults can have a go too.

One thing to note is that the footplate can feel small for anyone with larger feet. Still, the grip across the entirety of the deck makes it easy to stay on board for most riders.

The aluminium frame has softer padding on the handles to protect young hands as well as a triple clamp. Although it’s a robust stunt scooter, it comes with a one-year warranty to cover any faulty parts.

Key specs – Ages: 8+; Weight capacity: 100kg; Wheel size/construction: 100mm polyurethane with electropainted ABS core

Buy now from Argos

5. Rexco Pro Stunt Scooter: Best starter stunt scooter

Price: £40 | Buy now from Amazon



Another affordable option, the Rexco Pro Stunt Scooter is perfect for kids just starting out. This simple scooter has all the components necessary for whizzing around a skate park, including rubberised handlebars, a sleek brake pad and a foot plate that is fully coated in a grip strip.

Made of aluminium and steel, it’s not a heavy, unwieldy piece to ride. In fact, it’s noticeably lightweight at 3.4kg, which is perfect for kids who are learning how to scooter and figuring out the best manoeuvring techniques. While it says for ages eight and up, this isn’t the best scooter for taller kids.

It has a reliably sturdy frame, ideal for boosting young ones’ confidence in their skills. It’s a fixed bar model, so it won’t fold, and only requires a bit of tightening before riders can be off and running with it. This option is white, but the line comes in a range of fun, bright colours.

Key specs – Ages: 8+; Weight capacity: 100kg; Wheel size/construction: 100mm, polyurethane and aluminium

6. VOKUL TRII S2 Stunt Scooter: Best stunt scooter for learning new tricks

Price: £67 | Buy now from Amazon



Children who have ridden a scooter before, but are ready to really start sharpening their stunt skills, will love flying around on this stunt scooter from VOKUL. Whether taking classes or teaching themselves how to ride, the scooter can handle whatever is asked of it.

It’s outfitted with a stainless steel brake pad, so clean stops are possible. The handlebars have rubber grips and can turn a full 360 degrees for a wide expanse of tricks. And instead of a double, it has a triple clamp for additional sturdiness, without inhibiting handlebar rotation. Just be aware that the height of the scooter is not adjustable, so compare it with the height of the intended rider before purchasing.

The reliable frame won’t feel shoddy after months of riding and is built with stability in mind. It is a stunt scooter, so it can take a lot of punishment before breaking, but its gold surface is prone to scuffs and marks.

Key specs – Ages: 6+; Weight capacity: 100kg; Wheel size/construction: 100mm

7. BELEEV V5 Scooters Foldable Kick Scooter: Best kick scooter

Price: £67 | Buy now from Amazon



If you’re after a kick scooter, as opposed to a stunt scooter, the BELEEV V5 is a top-rated choice. At first glance, it may look similar to the earlier models, but this option has larger wheels, which are ideal for getting around.

Basic tricks are possible, but this option should only be considered if longer scooter rides are the priority over learning new stunts at the skatepark. It’s noticeably heavier than some stunt scooters at 4.7kg, due to the larger size and larger wheels, but this scooter is equipped with plenty of handy features, earning it hundreds of five-star ratings and reviews.

The larger wheels translate to a quicker, smoother ride and, when it’s not being ridden, you can pop out the kickstand so it can rest on its own. The scooter also folds up easily, and comes with a carry strap for toting. These details make it simple to pack up or store away.

Key specs – Ages: 6 to adult; Weight capacity: 100kg; Wheel size/construction: 200mm polyurethane