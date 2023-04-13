Best golf drivers 2023: Blast your ball further and straighter

When you get your hands on the best golf driver to match your skills, it won’t be long before you’ll notice that you’re hitting further and straighter than ever before. Your handicap will slowly start to drop, and bragging rights will be yours as you consistently smash past the 250-yard barrier.

A good drive off the tee is the perfect start to most holes. It immediately puts you in a great position to get a par – or, if you're really on your game, a birdie or even an eagle. But a good drive isn’t just about distance (we can’t all be Rory McIlroy, after all), it’s also about accuracy. And, the best golf drivers in 2023 are all about trying to give you both.

Here, we offer guidance on the features to consider when picking out the best golf driver for you, while also revealing our pick of the very best golf drivers on the market plus the best affordable golf drivers for beginners and high handicappers.

Best golf drivers: At a glance

How to choose the best golf driver for you

When it's time for a new driver, there’s a lot to think about. With so much choice on the market it's easy to put your head in spin. Here we take a look at the key considerations that will help you make the right choice.

How much should I spend?

Set a budget and try to stick to that budget. Thankfully, there’s plenty of choice at all price points, so if you can’t afford a top of the range driver you can find something in the mid range to suit your needs. If you’re just starting out look at more economical drivers, there are some good ones out there.

As a general rule beginners and newcomers to golf start out with a driver from the lower end of the price range. As you progress and your golf handicap starts coming down you look to upgrade your current driver to one that matches your ambitions. Hopefully, eventually reaching the pinnacle of drivers to help keep your two handicap in good shape.

What type of shaft do I need?

Most golf clubs come with graphite or steel shafts, but as a general rule newer drivers will have a graphite shaft. They are lighter than steel shafts but typically more expensive. Steel shafts are less flexible – but more durable – than graphite and that's why they are typically found on irons rather than drivers. You can use either but you will struggle to find a new driver with a steel shaft.

What difference does flex make?

The flex of the shaft on a driver will have an impact on the accuracy, trajectory and distance of your shot.The common options are regular and stiff, but there are light and X-stiff options as well.

Which one do you need typically depends on your swing speed. You can invest in a launch monitor or head over to your local driving range that provides the right technology – like Top Tracer or Trackman – to get a good idea of your swing speed.

Do I need a regular or stiff shaft?

Speeds up to 90-95 mph are typically a good choice for a regular shaft, while speeds above this are the forte of a stiff shaft. But a regular shaft compromises accuracy and control compared with a shift shaft. If you are a beginner/newcomer/casual golfer a regular shaft is a good starting point.

But to make the right decision, get a custom fitting booked the next time you are over at the driving range to get some professional advice on what you need.

What other features should I look for on a golf driver?

There’s the obvious – looks. While it's not the most important feature, you still need a driver that you are happy with aesthetically. Colour, shape and design can be deciding factors especially when two clubs are very similar in spec and price and price.

Grip is another feature that you need to be happy with. The right size will give comfort and control and above all confidence. What size you need depends on the size of your hands but commonly on a driver you need a smaller rather than larger grip. These are usually reserved for irons and putters.

But if you are a regular slicer your grip could be too small, but if you're a regular hooker of the ball your grip might be too big. Book a custom fitting to find out and it won’t cost too much to change.

The best golf drivers you can buy in 2023

1. Ping G430 Max: The best all-round golf driver under £500

Price: £499 | Buy now from American Golf





The Ping G430 is all about delivering speed, distance and forgiveness – pretty much everything golfers would want from a driver. Following a few hours on the range, we have to agree that it delivers on its promise – and we loved its looks.

Its T9S+ forged face, proven on the G425, has been tweaked to deliver more ball speed, and a new internal rib structure gives the G430 a satisfying sound that we loved; it isn’t a critical feature, but it’s one we know that a lot of golfers love. There’s an adjustable hosel sleeve to help improve distance and accuracy, and a 25g tungsten moveable back weight to lessen draw and fade.

The Ping G430 comes with plenty of custom options, so you’ll need to figure out what works best for you; but when you do, you should be getting plenty of distance as well as staying on the fairway.

Key specs – Head: 460cc; Loft: 9, 10.5, 12 degrees; Shaft: Graphite; Flex: Regular, stiff, x-stiff; Hand: Left and Right; Guarantee: 1 year

Buy now from American Golf

2. Titleist TSR3: The best golf driver for consistent drivers

Price: £529 | Buy now from American Golf



Not a driver for high handicappers, the TSR3 driver is for golfers who have consistent impact location – which basically means someone who hits the ball on the same spot on the club face regularly.

The TSR3 introduces a new, more aerodynamic shape that, when combined with the new redesigned face, helps improve ball speed and distance. There’s an adjustable SureFit hosel that allows you to try different lofts and a sliding track to adjust the CG position and fine-tune performance.

But if you’re not that consistent a hitter then you may struggle with accuracy, in which case you should consider the TSR2 driver. This has a larger sweet spot and a face that’s designed to increase speed across more of the face. Ultimately, this allows more forgiveness and a better chance of staying on the fairway.

Key specs – Head: 460cc; Loft: 9, 10 degrees; Shaft: Carbon fibre; Flex: Stiff; Hand: Right; Guarantee: 1 year

Buy now from American Golf

3. Callaway Paradym: The best golf driver with a carbon chassis

Price: £599 | Buy now from American Golf



The Callaway Paradym is undoubtedly a thing of beauty. If we were to buy a driver based on looks alone, the Paradym would be top of the list. But, this driver isn’t only about style; there’s plenty of substance to go with it.

It comes with a carbon chassis, carbon crown and forged carbon sole, all of which makes it almost half the weight of a titanium chassis. And there’s plenty more to love: the weight savings are repositioned for higher MOI, which means the club head will twist less and deliver straighter shots. Add to this a club face and Jailbreak system designed by AI, to add stability and enhance speed, launch and spin, plus an adjustable perimeter weighting to help how you shape your shots, and you’ve got everything you could need to help improve your drives.

But, while the Paradym clearly has plenty going for it, you’re paying top dollar for the privilege of owning one. The question you need to ask yourself is will the Paradym give you enough extra yardage and accuracy over your current driver to spend big? If the answer is yes, then go for it – you won’t be disappointed. We weren’t.

Key specs – Head: 460cc; Loft: 9, 10.5, 12 degrees; Shaft: Graphite; Flex: Light, regular, stiff, x-stiff; Hand: Right and left; Guarantee: 2 years

Buy now from American Golf

4. Benross BR-Pro: The best golf driver under £400

Price: £399 | Buy now from American Golf



If you want a top-of-the-range driver without a top-of-the-range price point, this club from not-so-well-known brand Benross has a lot to offer. The name might not bring with it the kudos of owning a Callaway, TaylorMade or Titleist, but you get a solid driver made using carbon fibre technology, a fully adjustable hosel and two weights to help change spin rates.

These features bring down the weight, add stability, allow you to adjust the loft quickly and easily, and change the weight distribution to get the balance that matches you. It may take a while to find the right balance, but it does mean that you have customisation options at your fingertips.

When we tested the Benross alongside the more expensive drivers for this guide, we struggled to distinguish any huge differences. As such, if you’re not quite ready to go that extra mile on price, then this is a driver that you should seriously consider adding to your set.

Key specs – Head: 460cc; Loft: 8.5, 9.5, 10.5, 11.5, 12.5 degrees; Shaft: Graphite; Flex: Regular, stiff; Hand: Right; Guarantee: 1 year

Buy now from American Golf

5. Rife RX7: The best golf driver under £170

Price: £169 | Buy now from American Golf



You might have never heard of the Rife golf brand, but it’s been going since the late 1990s. As such, it has a decent pedigree, one that’s reflected in the RX7 driver. And while it doesn’t offer a lot of custom options, it does deliver a decent driver for not a lot of money.

The RX7 looks the part with its 460cc titanium head in black and white, with hints of blue, and feels the part thanks to its thinner crown. This reduces the overall weight of the club, with the weight it does have positioned low in the design, which helps produce a high launch and reduced spin. Combined with a back-weight screw port that lowers the CG of the club, you get more forgiveness and enhanced spin. This makes it an ideal choice for golfers that are looking to get their handicap below 20.

The head is paired with a graphite shaft and soft grip to complete the feel and overall appeal of the driver. And, more importantly, it helps produce decent straight drives at a cost that won’t break the bank.

Key specs – Head: 460cc; Loft: 10.5 degrees; Shaft: Graphite; Flex: Regular, stiff; Hand: Right; Guarantee: 1 Year

Buy now from American Golf

6. Slazenger V300: The best budget golf driver for beginners and high handicappers

Price: £37 | Buy now from Amazon



Is the Slazenger V300 the best golf driver of 2023? No. Is it one of the best drivers of 2023 at a ridiculously low price? Yes. Make no mistake this is firmly aimed at newcomers/ beginners and high handicappers. It isn’t a driver that five handicappers will want in their bag, but if you’re on the lookout for a budget driver to complete your set then the V300 is definitely one to consider.

The Slazenger’s budget status may give you the impression that you’re getting a low-quality product, but you're not. A carbon fibre head or a choice of custom options may be missing, but what you’re getting here is a standard 460cc club stainless steel head with a 10.5 degree loft, a regular graphite shaft and a decent – if thin – grip.

Neither the most lightweight nor durable driver, it's nonetheless a great choice for beginners and improvers who don't want to spend big – yet. It’s high on forgiveness and can easily go over 200 yards when you hit the sweet spot.

The head does mark quite easily and it isn’t quite as well balanced as a £150 plus driver; but it will be the perfect companion until you get good enough to upgrade.

Key specs – Head: 460cc; Loft: 10.5; Shaft: Graphite; Flex: Regular; Hand: Right; Guarantee: N/A