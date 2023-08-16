Best basketball shoes 2023: The most stylish court-ready kicks from Nike, Reebok and more

The best basketball shoes have done more than just win games on the court; they’ve shaped sneaker culture as we know it. Basketball introduced the concept of athlete-endorsed “pro models”, it gave rise to the most influential sneaker line of all time, and it was responsible for the birth of what many would argue was the very first modern-day sneaker.

The secret to basketball footwear’s mainstream success is how readily these shoes will step off the court and slot into your everyday style. You don’t have to be making it rain like LeBron James on the regular to justify having a pair or two in your sneaker rotation. In fact, they make some of the best daily drivers of any athletic shoes out there.

Let us preface this by admitting that this isn’t a highly technical roundup. If you’re looking for the best shoes on the market for actually playing in, you won’t find them here. Instead, we’re looking at classic basketball shoes with fashion appeal that have style credentials outside of the arena. Below you’ll find our selection of the very best basketball shoes that you can wear casually, along with a guide to how to go about making the best choice for you.

