Best cross training shoes 2024: Footwear for lifting barbells, repping out burpees and beyond

The best cross-training shoes have to be able to serve multiple purposes, whether that’s providing a stable base to perform heavy deadlifts or cushioning for more explosive moves, like box jumps or burpees. It’s perhaps no surprise that this particular type of footwear has seen a meteoric rise in popularity over the past few years, with sales of cross-training shoes loosely tracking with the increasing interest in hybrid training like CrossFit and HYROX.

The simple fact of the matter is that many gym-goers and home workout enthusiasts just don’t stick with one style of training, preferring to mix it up mid-session to get the best combination of strength gains, increased mobility and cardiovascular endurance.

With that in mind, a pair of thick foam-soled, road-running shoes won’t provide the stability needed for weight lifting, while bulky weight-lifting shoes will be very difficult to perform more explosive movements in. So, that’s where the best cross-training shoes come in, as they blend these styles to provide the perfect platform for hybrid training.

Best cross-training shoes: At a glance

How to choose the best cross-training shoes for you

Is your training mainly indoors or outdoors?

Most cross-training shoes are built for durability, but no two cross-training shoes are built the same. If your fitness sessions occur predominantly outdoors, you will need to look for something with a more traditional trainer-style tread on the sole, so you aren’t slipping and sliding around on the pavement. If you train on turf, you will need to select something with serious lugs that can bite into mud and other loose surfaces. The amount of choice for the turf trainer is limited, but you can find them.

Alternatively, shoes designed predominantly for indoor workouts will typically eschew deeper treads for a grippier, sometimes stickier, flat sole that gives good purchase on the rubber and wooden floor surfaces typically found in commercial gyms. These flatter designs, with a minimal heel-to-toe drop, are generally the preference of those performing more traditional weight-lifting movements, as they allow a better connection with the surface underfoot.

That said, an increased heel-to-toe drop – measured in millimetres – is often touted as a selling point for some specific weight-lifting shoes as it helps compensate for a lack of ankle flexibility when performing things like weighted squats, leg presses and Olympic lifts such as the clean and jerk or the snatch. However, as we shall discuss, it is tricky to perform explosive jumping movements in weight-lifting shoes like these.

READ NEXT: Best exercise bikes

How explosive are your workouts?

Cross-training shoes attempt to cater for multiple disciplines but it is arguably impossible to do so, simply because what makes a good power-lifting shoe won’t translate into the world of sprinting, jumping and rapid changes of direction, and vice versa.