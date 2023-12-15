The best cushioned walking shoes in 2024

The latest designs from brands such as Adidas Terrex, Hoka and On Running use a deep stack of cushioning to absorb the impact on a trail. More foam essentially means more protection for your feet and legs as you get tired.

But if you’re walking over uneven terrain, a combination of stiff rubber soles (Vibram is hard to beat) and cushioning will help keep you stable. Some people find a big pillow of foam a little wobbly underfoot, so it’s always worth trying a few pairs to compare the difference.

What is heel drop?

More typically used to describe features on running shoes, heel to toe drop is also important for walking. This is the difference, stated in mm, in height between the heel and the forefoot. In a shoe with a drop of 7mm, your heel will sit 7mm higher than your forefoot. Shoes with a lower drop tend to place more load on the ankles and are generally better for people who tend to strike on their mid and forefoot when they move. Shoes with a higher drop tend to place more load on the knees and hips and are generally better for heel strikers.

If you’re not sure what sort of walker (or runner) you are, we suggest you go for a gait analysis at a footwear specialist such as Runners Need or do it online at sportshoes.com. Their experts will assess your walking style on a treadmill and pinpoint any particular issues, as well as suggest suitable footwear.

How we test cushioned walking shoes

At Expert Reviews, rigorous testing means we can provide an accurate assessment of what you can expect from each pair of cushioned walking shoes.

In this instance, we test each pair for comfort, their ability to absorb impact and their durability. We’ve tested a cross-section of designs, from those specifically tailored to hiking and off-road activities, to trainers designed to make you as comfortable as possible when walking on pavements and paths.

We test cushioned walking shoes by, well, walking in them a lot. Instead of cycling the 2.5km to our office each day, we walked each way. Our reviewer also has a dog who needs exercising twice daily, so clocking up the steps wasn’t difficult.

We also took the more robust hiking-style shoes to the Lake District, where they were worn on a series of wet, slippery hikes. Across all walks we consider a shoe’s fit, feel, performance, outsole grip and durability on first wear, as well as when the kilometres racked up.

