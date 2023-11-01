Nextbase iQ: AI-powered dash cam finally available to buy
With impressive specifications and an extensive suite of features, the Nextbase iQ may well be the smartest dash cam on the market
Dash cam manufacturer Nextbase has launched the Nextbase iQ, a super-smart, AI-powered dash cam crammed with features designed to keep you and your vehicle safe.
First announced at CES in January 2022, the Nextbase iQ is at last available to buy and costs £349, £399 or £449 depending on whether you want 1K, 2K or 4K resolution.
Those prices are significantly higher than what Nextbase charges for other models in its range, which includes two options featured on our roundup of the best dash cams: the 622GW (£269) and 322GW (£119).
The iQ is far more advanced than those dash cams, however. It houses front- and cabin-facing cameras in a single unit and these cover 140° and 180° viewing angles, respectively. There’s also a rear camera available with a 140° field of view, although this will set you back an additional £149.
Installation is reasonably straightforward, with the iQ connecting to your car’s OBD port and drawing power directly from its battery. There is, however, a failsafe mechanism that will prevent the system from starting up if the battery is critically low.
Enhanced infrared technology ensures the iQ is able to capture video at night, while the device comes with a microSD card onto which recordings are saved. The iQ has its own 4G connection too, which is used to connect to the iQ companion app and Nextbase’s cloud storage service.
The iQ app is the gateway to the dash cam’s numerous smart features. Among these are the ability to view a live feed from your vehicle remotely and receive notifications about movement in close proximity to that vehicle picked up by the iQ’s built-in radar sensors.
Unsurprisingly, access to the app and its features is tied to a subscription model. The “Solo” plan is free but pretty basic, offering voice control of the iQ along with real-time text notifications regarding the status of your vehicle.
The “Protect” plan costs £6.99/mth or £70 annually and adds real-time image notifications, plus the option to view a live feed of your vehicle remotely. Also included are “Witness Mode”, which streams live footage to a designated contact and the Cloud for 30 minutes when activated, “SmartSense Parking”, which scans the area around your vehicle for potential threats when parked up, a remote alarm and online video clip storage for 30 days.
The most comprehensive plan – “Protect Plus” – increases the length of time data is stored online to 180 days and comes with an extended warranty. It also unlocks “Emergency SOS”, which alerts the emergency services to your location and approved personal details if an accident is undetected and you’re unresponsive, as well as the automatic generation of encrypted reports in the event of an incident. Protect Plus costs £9.99/mth or £100 annually.
The Protect and Protect Plus tiers will also have “RoadWatch AI” and “Guardian Mode” added to their list of capabilities in the coming months. The former tracks the speed and trajectory of surrounding vehicles to help create an accurate picture of events, which should prove useful in verifying insurance claims following an accident. On the subject of insurance, Nextbase offers its own car insurance, while a number of other insurance providers offer discounts if you’re able to prove Nextbase dash cam ownership.
Guardian Mode, meanwhile, is designed for situations when someone other than the primary driver is using the vehicle. Speed, G-force and location limits can be set via the app and, if these are exceeded, a notification will be received, allowing you to intervene accordingly. If you’re concerned about your kids’ driving or what the mechanic is up to when your car is in for a service, this could be extremely handy.
Nextbase has also said it plans to further expand the iQ’s suite of features via over-the-air updates and has included unused cores on the dash cam’s chip to facilitate this.
With such a wide and useful range of features, the Nextbase iQ is a strong contender for the title of the smartest dash cam on the market. We’ve currently got one in for testing and will be publishing our full review of it in the coming weeks, so be sure to check back soon to see how it performs.