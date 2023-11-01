Nextbase iQ: AI-powered dash cam finally available to buy

Dash cam manufacturer Nextbase has launched the Nextbase iQ, a super-smart, AI-powered dash cam crammed with features designed to keep you and your vehicle safe.

First announced at CES in January 2022, the Nextbase iQ is at last available to buy and costs £349, £399 or £449 depending on whether you want 1K, 2K or 4K resolution.

Those prices are significantly higher than what Nextbase charges for other models in its range, which includes two options featured on our roundup of the best dash cams: the 622GW (£269) and 322GW (£119).

