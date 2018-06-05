Best iPad Pro case 2022: Protect your prized Apple tablet from only £8

Apple’s iPad Pro is a beautiful mammoth of a tablet but its pretty, plus-sized design won’t save the premium tablet from a horribly destructive demise. To paraphrase Beyoncé: If you like your iPad Pro, you should definitely put a case on it.

With so many models of iPad on the market these days – including different sizes of the iPad Pro itself – you need to be careful when choosing a case that you get one designed to fit your particular iPad Pro.

Thankfully, we’ve put together this selection of the best iPad Pro cases to save you some time and avoid any unfortunate accidents. From iPad Pro cases that offer battle-proof protection from the elements, to more minimalist designs, you can find all of our favourites here. All of the iPad Pro cases listed have both 10.5in iPad Pro and 12.9in iPad Pro sizes available.

So read on to see our pick of the best iPad Pro cases that you can buy right now.

The best iPad Pro cases to buy

1. Apple Smart Cover iPad Pro case: Best official Apple case

Price: £99 (12.9in), £49 (10.5in) | Buy 12.9in | 10.5in now from Argos



Official Apple covers are some of the more expensive options, but you may find the extra cost is worth it in order to have an official Apple-branded case.

Like with the rest of Apple’s smart covers, it uses the snap on, snap off mechanism and has the ability to fold into various constructions, meaning you can prop it up to watch some Netflix on the big screen. The case is both lightweight and protective, covering the front-side of the iPad Pro. It locks the iPad when you snap it closed and wakes the device automatically when you open it up.

If you’re keen on sticking with an Apple-branded case, this is our choice.

Key specs – Materials: Polyurethane; Colours: Black

Buy 12.9in now from Argos

Buy 10.5in now from Argos

2. Logitech Combo Touch with Trackpad: The best iPad Pro keyboard case

Price: From £179 | Buy from Logitech | Buy from Amazon



Apple’s Magic Keyboard — the one that comes with a touchpad — is lovely but it’s also eye-watering expensive at £329 for the 12.9in model and £279 for the 11in tablet. That makes the Logitech Combo Touch with Trackpad a tempting proposition at £200 for the 12.9in and £180 for the 11in.

You don’t get the floating hinge with the Logitech case and it’s slightly bulkier, too. Moreover, the key action isn’t quite as positive.

However, the Logitech case does have a few things to recommend it, aside from the price.

The key action might be lighter and a tad rattlier but we found it just as quick to type on as the Apple model. The touchpad is fantastic, too, and allows you to click anywhere on its surface, not just at the bottom. There’s an extra row of shortcut keys above the keyboard with the Combo Touch, including keys to quickly tweak the keyboard backlight, which the Apple Magic Keyboard lacks.

Plus, the rubber bumper around the edge of the case gives the iPad Pro more protection against the occasional knock.

All-in-all, this Logitech keyboard case is a winner. It protects more than the Apple equivalent, delivers nearly as many features and at a lower price, too. It’s well worth buying.

Key specs – Materials: Not listed; Colours: Grey, sand

3. Ztotop iPad Pro Folio case: Best leather iPad Pro case under £40

Price: £38 (12.9in), £15 (10.5in) | Buy 12.9in | 10.5in now from Amazon



Ztotop’s leather folio case is a thing of business-conscious beauty and besides looking smart, it’s remarkably functional too. It has a tidy folding stand for various typing configurations, an Apple Pencil holder, a hand strap and even an organiser pocket for your business cards.

Just like Apple’s smart cover, Ztotop’s leather folio case also has the nifty ability to put your iPad Pro to sleep by closing the cover. There’s also a magnetic clasp to keep the case in place. It comes in a range of colours such as brown and black, and there’s even a denim option if you’re so inclined.

Key specs – Materials: Synthetic leather, microfibre; Colours: Brown

4. Calfinder Portfolio Padfolio case: Most versatile case

Price: £100 | Buy 12.9in | 10.5in now from Amazon



While expensive, you’ll struggle to find another case that provides as many features as Cohokori’s does. It comes with a notepad, pen holders and multiple pockets and pouches for phones, wires, chargers and so on. With a separate compartment that secures your iPad Pro, this handmade leather case likely fulfills any function you would require from a case.

As the case is handmade, it can also be engraved with your initials, name or company logo, for that extra layer of personalisation.

Key specs – Materials: Leather; Colours: Brown, black, crazy horse

5. Supcase Heavy Duty iPad Pro case: Best case for clumsy people

Price: £28 (12.9in), £26 (10.5in) | Buy 12.9in | 10.5in now from Amazon



It’s not easy lugging around a heavy tablet that’s absolutely gigantic. If you’re fairly accident-prone and think that your iPad Pro is undoubtedly going to slip out of your hand at some point, we recommend picking up Supcase’s heavy duty case.

With a built-in screen protector on the 10.5in case and a shock-resistant dual-layer hardshell case, your iPad is primed to survive drop after drop. What’s better is that Supcase’s case even has a flip stand, which is an unusual but welcome addition to these kinds of heavy duty cases. Most of all, it’s much cheaper than other cases such as the OtterBox.

The only downside is that it’s extremely heavy and makes a thin but bulky iPad even heavier. It’s a necessary trade-off for ultimate protection, however.

Key specs – Materials: Polycarbonate, polyurethane; Colours: Black, white/grey

6. Mofred Leather iPad Pro Folio case: Best all-round case

Price: £24 (12.9in), £17 (10.5in) | Buy 12.9in | 10.5in now from Amazon



If you put everything good about an iPad Pro case into a pot and mix it all together, what do you get? Why, Mofred’s leather folio case of course.

With a classy two-tone design, Mofred’s case is one fancy-looking case, made from polyurethane leather. It features a multi-configuration flip stand, a wallet pouch for documents and paperwork, a magnetic strip to wake the iPad when it opens and an elastic loop for your Apple Pencil.

To sweeten the deal, Mofred’s case even includes an iPad Pro-compatible stylus and an included screen protector. What more could you want? The two iPad case sizes can both be bought for just under £16.

Key specs – Materials: Leather; Colours: Black/tan, grey/tan, blue/tan and four others

7. TomToc Tablet Sleeve Bag: Best iPad Pro sleeve

Price: £22 (12.9in), £18 (10.5in) | Buy 12.9in | 10.5in now from Amazon



For some of us, a no-frills sleeve is the only bit of iPad Pro protection that is needed. In that case, turn your gaze towards this all-purpose tablet cover, with options that will fit both the 10.5in and 12.9in models of the iPad Pro. Shock-absorbing padding provides a level of protection against accidental drops, while the water-resistant outer material should keep the elements at bay.

A discrete zip on the front hides a handy pocket, which gives you enough space to store your Apple Pencil or power bank, and just below that is a second, more hidden storage space. Magnetic closures provide quick and easy access to this pocket, making it a convenient place to store things like your phone or earbuds.

Key specs – Materials: Fabric; Colours: Black, coral, grey and four others

8. Cooper Dynamo Protective Case: Best iPad Pro cover for kids

Price: £30 (12.9in), £23 (10.5in) | Buy 12.9in | 10.5in now from Amazon



It’s a well-known fact that for all their good intention, kids can be almost impressively destructive. Naturally, if you’ve recently gifted your little one with a shiny new iPad, you’re going to want to do everything in your power to protect it. With solid protection across the iPad’s front, back and sides, this case might be the guardian angel you’ve been looking for.

With thickened corners, camera protection and dust covers for all the ports, this case covers all the bases. Another neat feature we like is the foldable stand, which is great for when you or your little one want to use the iPad hands-free.

What makes this case especially good for kids though is the appearance. It comes in several vibrant colours (plus a less exciting black option), which should help your little one to warm to it, and encourage them to keep their iPad cover on at all times.

Key specs – Materials: EVA foam; Colours: Black, blue, orange and two others