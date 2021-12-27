Save 40% on the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet in the Boxing Day sales

The Boxing Day sales have kicked off with aplomb, with Amazon offering 40% off its Fire HD 10 tablet. The internet retailer is always awash with great deals in the Winter Sales, not least of all on its own line of products, and this sub-£100 price point the the Fire HD 10 tablet really caught our eye.

With an RRP of £150, you can now snap one of the 1080p Full HD 32GB devices up for just £90. While savvy shoppers may remember the tablet fell to just £80 at Back Friday, a check-in with price comparison tool Camel Camel Camel tells us it frequently retails at RRP, with an average price around the £122 mark, making this £90 offering very compelling indeed.

Its knock-down sale price isn’t all it has to recommend it, either. We gave the Amazon Fire HD 10 a five star review and the accolade of Best Buy 10in tablet, citing performance, stamina, slenderness and weight, as well as its laudable colour accurate screen. At full price we championed its value for money, so this £90 price slash is a truly phenomenal deal.

The little device packs a punch, coming with Amazon’s App Store and Alexa voice assistant pre-installed. If you’re worried about a 32GB capacity, there’s space for a microSD card up to 1TB in capacity. Plus, there have been marked updates on the 2019 model: the screen is cited as being 10% brighter, with 50% more RAM (3GB) and support for Dolby Atmos audio. For that we’ll forgive it the same 2MP front facing camera as its 2019 predecessor.

Design-wise, there’s a lot to recommend this budget-friendly tablet: a sleek, minimalistic black design with neatly rounded corners. As mentioned, it’s lighter and slimmer than its predecessor, weighing up at 465g and measuring a modest 9.2mm. Perfect for those on the go, whether you’re on the daily commute or travelling further afield.

