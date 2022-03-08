Apple unveils iPad Air 5 (2022) with 5G and M1 processor

Apple has unveiled the iPad Air 5 (2022) at its 'Peek Performance' event in California. While not much has changed in the design stakes — no bad thing considering the enduring appeal of its 2020 predecessor’s looks — on the inside, it’s all change with 5G support and the intriguing introduction of the M1 chip.



That means that rather than going toe-to-toe with the iPhone 13 on performance grounds, the new iPad Air is instead a match for the most recent iPad Pro models and the 2020 MacBook Air. Indeed, Apple says that the new tablet will improve the processing performance by up to 60% and offer two times the graphical grunt.



USB-C performance is twice as fast, we’re told, and 5G connectivity is now part of the package too — though it’s still available in a cheaper WiFi-only version if you don’t need to use it out and about.



Apple has also introduced Center Stage through the new iPad’s 12MP ultra-wide front-facing cameras. This is the clever camera system introduced on the iPad Pro which will do its best to always keep you in the shot for FaceTime calls, no matter where you wander off to.

Preorder iPad Air 5 (2022)

Otherwise, it’s business as usual. The iPad Air 5 still packs a 10.9in Liquid Retina display and authentication is still provided via Touch ID embedded in the button on the side. It’s essentially a larger version of last year’s iPad mini 6 (minus the 120Hz ProMotion display) which means you can connect a second-generation Apple Pencil, too, if you want to doodle on the go.



The iPad Air 5 starts at £569 with pre-orders set to open on Friday. The device will then be in early adopters’ hands on March 18 when it goes on general sale, and will be available in space grey, ‘starlight’, pink, purple and blue.