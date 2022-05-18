Amazon unveils the all-new Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids tablets

Amazon has today unveiled the next-generation models of its affordable tablets, the All-new Fire 7 and Fire 7 kids. The latest iteration of the Fire 7 has double the RAM and a 30% faster 2.0GHz quad-core processor, which boils down to improved speeds and performance across the board. Battery life is also said to be beefed up to around 10 hours, lasting roughly 40% longer than the previous generation.

Preorder the Fire 7 now Preorder the Fire 7 Kids now

There are two models of the Fire 7 available at launch: the 16GB version can be had for £60, while a mere £10 more gets you double the storage capacity, with the 32GB model costing £70. The 16GB model is available in three colours, Black, Denim and Rose, while the 32GB is currently only offered in Black. Coordinating covers will also be available for an extra £29.

As well as a 7in touchscreen, the all-new Fire 7 comes equipped with 2MP front and rear-facing 720p cameras for photos, video recording and video calls. Amazon also seems to be very confident in the build quality, going so far as to namecheck the 2021 iPad Mini, claiming that the Fire 7 proved twice as durable in tumble tests.



The Fire 7 Kids has had a refresh in the design department, with its kid-proof case featuring a kickstand that doubles as a carry handle. New for this generation is the option to have either 16 or 32GB of internal storage, just like the standard Fire 7. The 16GB model will set you back £110, while the 32GB version costs £120. As with the Fire 7, there are several colours to choose from – Blue, Purple and Red for both versions – and coordinating covers will be available to buy for £29.

Another neat inclusion with the Fire 7 Kids is that it comes bundled with a year’s subscription to Amazon Kids+ at no extra cost. This service gives children access to fun and educational content, including National Geographic, Horrid Henry and Blippi’s Treehouse. Parents can easily control screen time and set educational goals via the Amazon Parent Dashboard, as well as approve contacts to allow children to call friends and family via the tablet.

Both of these tablets are set to release on June 29th 2022. We’ll have hands-on impressions closer to the release date, so be sure to check back soon to see our thoughts.

Preorder the Fire 7 now Preorder the Fire 7 Kids now