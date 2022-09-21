Amazon launches all-new Fire HD 8 tablets for 2022

Amazon has unveiled a new range of Fire HD 8 tablets for 2022. Reasonably priced and built with entertainment in mind, the new Fire HD 8 comes in four distinct models. As the name suggests, it has an 8in HD display with “30% faster performance” than its predecessor. The slightly more expensive Plus model, meanwhile, comes with a beefier 3GB of RAM, wireless charging and a 5MP rear facing camera.

Carrying on from the cheaper Fire 7 launched earlier this year, the other two models of Amazon’s latest tablets are designed specifically for children. The Fire HD 8 Kids (aimed at three- to seven-year-olds) and Kids Pro (aimed at six to 12 year-olds) come with a two-year “worry-free” damage warranty, parental controls, a special protective case and a free yearly subscription to Amazon Kids Plus.

The Fire HD 8 is thinner and more durable than its predecessor, Amazon says, although the press release doesn’t go into any specific details. The 8in display is also higher resolution at 1080p compared to the previous 800p, and it comes in either 32GB or 64GB storage variants, with support for up to 1TB of expandable microSD storage.

The Fire HD 8 has a quoted 13-hour battery life and costs £10 more than its predecessor at £100. For an extra £20 you can get the Fire HD 8 Plus (£120), while both Kids’ tablets are priced at £150, presumably thanks to all those lumped-in extras.

All four tablets are available to preorder right now and will begin shipping on October 19.

Preorder now from Amazon