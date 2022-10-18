The M2 Apple iPad Pro 2022 is now official

Rather than taking time out of everyone’s diaries with a fully-fledged event, Apple decided to announce its brand new M2 iPad Pro 2022 via press release. The official store went down without warning on Tuesday and, when it returned. the M2 Apple iPad Pro was present, alongside a refreshed basic iPad and a souped-up Apple TV 4K.

Looks-wise, very little has changed for Apple’s top tablet. In fact, the flat look — now on its fourth generation — has outlived the original more curved design that appeared on the first three models after it debuted in 2015. But on the inside, there are plenty of reasons to upgrade for those who want the very best tablet Apple has to offer.

First up is the addition of the M2 chip, recently used in the super powerful 2022 MacBook Air. Apple says this gives the new Pro models a 15% performance boost over the M1-powered tablets in general use, and a 35% advantage when it comes to graphical grunt.

This boost to performance means that, for the first time, the iPad can capture ProRes video, and transcode it up to three times faster than previous models, too.

Next up, Apple Pencil performance has been improved with no need to get a new stylus. With the current second-generation Apple Pencil, users can now interact with the iPad Pro from up to 12mm away, allowing you to preview marks before you make them. This is open to third-party developers and it will be interesting to see what ideas they come up with to take advantage of this new sensitivity.

Finally, the iPad Pro introduces support for Wi-Fi 6E for the fastest wireless connection possible. It supports speeds of up to 2.4GB/sec, which is two times faster than the previous generation, if your router supports it.

There’s no pre-order window for the new tablet, with the M2 iPad Pro available to buy today, if you’ve got the funds.

The 11in model starts at £899 for the Wi-Fi-only version with 128GB storage and goes all the way up to £2,329 if you want one with 2TB of space and additional 5G support.

The 12.9in model, meanwhile, starts at £1,249 for the Wi-Fi-only 128GB model and goes up to £2,679 if you want 2TB storage and 5G.