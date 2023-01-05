Lenovo Tab Extreme and Smart Paper arrive at CES 2023

CES 2023 is in full flow now and the announcements are flowing thick and fast. Among the most interesting new arrivals is a pair of new tablets from Lenovo: the Lenovo Tab Extreme and the Lenovo Smart Paper. Both tablets target different types of customers: the Tab Extreme offers a suite of entertainment features and laptop-style usability, while the Smart Paper offers digital notepad and reading features.

The Lenovo Tab Extreme is described by Lenovo as an “entertainment powerhouse” and, looking at its specifications, it’s hard to argue with that description. An Octa-core 3.05GHz MediaTek Dimensity 9000 CPU handles processing, backed up by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage space.

The Extreme comes with a massive 14.5in OLED display with a 3K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, and supports both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The latter works in tandem with the eight JBL-tuned speakers, with four each on both of the short edges. Unusually, the display supports both inputs and outputs, allowing you to connect the tablet to a monitor or use it as a monitor for another device.



Bundled in the box with the Lenovo Tab Extreme is the keyboard case, which has a full-size keyboard, LED backlit keys, and a trackpad. The tablet connects to this magnetically and it holds the tablet a bit like Apple’s Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro; when attached, the tablet hovers neatly over the keyboard, allowing you to adjust the angle of the screen to your liking.

If you don’t need the full keyboard, a secondary kick-stand is also included, once again connecting magnetically, allowing you to prop up the tablet in either landscape or portrait orientation. Finally, the tablet works with the Lenovo Precision Pen 3 which attaches magnetically to the rear, and even charges while it’s sitting there.

On the software front, Lenovo confirmed that the Tab Extreme will run Android 13 out of the box, promising three years of software updates to bring it up to Android 16, as well as four years of security updates.

Lenovo Smart Paper: Everything you need to know

Announced alongside the Tab Extreme the Lenovo Smart Paper is a device that aims to replace your A4 notepad. It comes with a 10.3in E-ink screen with a resolution of 1,872 x 1,404. In addition to ereading, the Smart Paper also offers note-taking capabilities in a similar fashion to the Remarkable 2 and Kindle Scribe.

As with the Tab Extreme, the Smart Paper comes bundled with a case and pen, with the latter sitting in a neat little cutout next to the page for easy access. Unlike the Kindle Scribe, the Smart Paper’s pen is both pressure sensitive and recognises tilt, with the aim of recreating the experience of writing on paper as closely as possible.



As you’d expect, the Smart Paper offers a range of notepad “paper” types on which to jot your notes and sketches – from standard lined paper to sheet music for songwriting and even football pitch layouts for designing plays. The device’s Library function, meanwhile, allows you to annotate books and documents.

As for reading features, the Smart Paper comes with a light to allow reading and writing in dim or dark conditions, and you can adjust both the brightness and colour temperature to help out with eye strain.

Pricing and availability for both devices are yet to be announced but as soon as we know more, we’ll be bringing the information to you. We will also be getting our hands on both devices in the near future, so check back in soon to see our full thoughts.