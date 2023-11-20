The Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet is cheaper than EVER for Black Friday

This Black Friday, Amazon has a compelling offer on the Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet, now available for just £55, a significant reduction from its usual price of £93. This is the lowest price the tablet has ever been offered at. Based on the 2022 Amazon Fire 7 tablet, which received a four-star rating and an Expert Reviews Recommended award, this kid-friendly version is specifically designed for the three to seven age group.

The Amazon Fire 7 Kids comes as a full-featured 7in tablet, not just a toy, making it suitable for a wide range of activities and learning experiences. It includes a kid-proof case with a built-in stand, designed to withstand drops and bumps, ensuring durability in the hands of young children. One of the most reassuring aspects for parents is the two-year worry-free guarantee. If the tablet breaks, Amazon promises to replace it for free, offering peace of mind that is invaluable when it comes to electronics used by children.

An attractive aspect of this deal is the inclusion of a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. This service provides access to thousands of apps, games, books, and videos, featuring kid-friendly content from popular sources such as CBeebies, Disney and Nickelodeon. This makes the Fire 7 Kids Tablet not only a source of entertainment but also a tool for educational development.