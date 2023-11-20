The Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet is cheaper than EVER for Black Friday
If you’re very quick this Black Friday, you can pick up the Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet for a mere £55
This Black Friday, Amazon has a compelling offer on the Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet, now available for just £55, a significant reduction from its usual price of £93. This is the lowest price the tablet has ever been offered at. Based on the 2022 Amazon Fire 7 tablet, which received a four-star rating and an Expert Reviews Recommended award, this kid-friendly version is specifically designed for the three to seven age group.
The Amazon Fire 7 Kids comes as a full-featured 7in tablet, not just a toy, making it suitable for a wide range of activities and learning experiences. It includes a kid-proof case with a built-in stand, designed to withstand drops and bumps, ensuring durability in the hands of young children. One of the most reassuring aspects for parents is the two-year worry-free guarantee. If the tablet breaks, Amazon promises to replace it for free, offering peace of mind that is invaluable when it comes to electronics used by children.
An attractive aspect of this deal is the inclusion of a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. This service provides access to thousands of apps, games, books, and videos, featuring kid-friendly content from popular sources such as CBeebies, Disney and Nickelodeon. This makes the Fire 7 Kids Tablet not only a source of entertainment but also a tool for educational development.
Parents can easily manage the content with the Parent Dashboard, which allows them to filter content based on the child’s age, set educational goals, and establish time limits. It even offers the flexibility to grant access to additional content from popular services like Netflix, Disney+ and Zoom.
The tablet boasts increased battery life, offering up to 10 hours of mixed use, and enhanced performance with a 30% faster quad-core processor and twice as much RAM (2 GB) compared to the previous generation. Storage options include 16 GB or 32 GB of internal storage, with the option to expand up to 1 TB with a microSD card, providing ample space for a variety of content.
At £55, the Amazon Fire 7 Kids represents an excellent value for parents looking for a robust, educational and entertaining device for their children this Black Friday. With its combination of durability, educational content, parental controls, and performance enhancements, it’s an ideal choice for a child’s first tablet.