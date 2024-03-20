Amazon’s dirt-cheap Fire HD 8 tablet is now even more affordable in the spring sale

I’ve reviewed a lot of Amazon tablets, and while they all have their issues, they’re generally excellent value for money – and this Fire HD 8 (2022) is one of the best. In my review, I originally called it the best tablet you can get for £100, but that doesn’t apply anymore, because this Amazon spring sale deal has cut it down to just £60.

To be clear, this isn’t the first time that it’s been discounted – the price averages out at around £80 since launch – but it’s still a terrific price on a cheap and cheerful Android tablet. If you want to pick one up for yourself, just be aware that this sale ends on Monday 25 March.

Did the Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) get a good review?