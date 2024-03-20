Amazon’s dirt-cheap Fire HD 8 tablet is now even more affordable in the spring sale
After thoroughly testing it, I gave the Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) a recommendation – now, it’s even better value in the brand’s spring sale
I’ve reviewed a lot of Amazon tablets, and while they all have their issues, they’re generally excellent value for money – and this Fire HD 8 (2022) is one of the best. In my review, I originally called it the best tablet you can get for £100, but that doesn’t apply anymore, because this Amazon spring sale deal has cut it down to just £60.
To be clear, this isn’t the first time that it’s been discounted – the price averages out at around £80 since launch – but it’s still a terrific price on a cheap and cheerful Android tablet. If you want to pick one up for yourself, just be aware that this sale ends on Monday 25 March.
Did the Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) get a good review?
- In my original Fire HD 8 review, back in 2022, I rated it four stars out of five and gave it the Expert Reviews Recommended award.
- Issues with Amazon’s software and a minor price increase held it back from receiving five stars.
What’s so good about the Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022)?
- Compared to the previous generation, the Fire HD 8 (2022) showed an impressive leap in performance during testing, with multi-core benchmark scores 59% faster than the 2020 model.
- It also performed well in our battery test, lasting for 19hrs and 33mins – that’s over four hours longer than its predecessor.
- The display gets a couple of solid improvements over the 2020 model, too; I recorded a higher peak brightness of 457cd/m2 and an impressive contrast level of 1,826:1.
Are there any disadvantages to this Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) deal?
- Amazon’s software is based on an outdated version of Android (Android 11), so lacks modern productivity features. Additionally, there are no Google apps in the app store.
- As is to be expected of a cheap tablet, the display is middling in quality. It will still serve for web browsing and light streaming, but your phone is likely to have a higher resolution.
How has the Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022)’s price changed over time?
- When I first reviewed it, the Fire HD 8 (2022) cost £100, which was £10 more than its predecessor.
- It’s been discounted a few times since then, going as low as £42 during Black Friday. So this isn’t the cheapest it has ever been, but it’s still a good discount from the average price of £80.
We’re always on the lookout for deals, never more so than during big sales events. With so many offers around, we diligently check the sale prices against the product’s average, confirming that it’s a genuine discount before alerting our readers. You can see more about our exact methodology in this article.