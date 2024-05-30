Apple iPad Air 13in (M2, 2024) review: The best “pro” iPad for most people

The iPad Air 13in’s front camera has been shifted to the long “landscape” edge, just like the iPad Pro, but it doesn’t support Face ID for quick biometric logins. You do get a Touch ID sensor built into the power button, though, so all is not lost on that front.

On the rear, meanwhile, the Air’s 12MP, f/1.8 camera lacks the Pro’s LiDaR sensor, and it also lags behind the iPad Pro in terms of outright performance, with an Apple M2 chip instead of an M4, half the RAM at 8GB, and only 128GB of storage for the base model. You can boost the storage to 256GB, 512GB or 1TB when you buy one, though.

Finally, the iPad Air is chunkier and heavier than the iPad Pro, weighing 462g for the 11in and 617g for the 13in model reviewed here, with the Magic Keyboard adding a further 699g (to the 13in). For reference, the iPad Pro weighs 446g for the 11in, 579g for the 13in and the new Magic Keyboard adds 665g (to the 13in).

There is one area in which the iPad Air matches the M4 iPad Pro and that’s its support of the new Apple Pencil Pro. This makes it almost as good a digital art creation tool as its more expensive sibling, with the Pencil Pro’s new rotation detection, haptic and squeeze sensor features taking stylus digital art to the next level.