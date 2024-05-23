Apple iPad Pro (M4, 2024) review: A big step forward for the iPad

In the words of Apple CEO Tim Cook, the launch of the 2024 iPad Pro was “the biggest day for iPad since its introduction”, a sentiment that, having tested the company’s latest tablet, I have to agree with.

Why is it so significant? There are several reasons, but the big one is that this is the first time an iPad has ever debuted a new generation of Apple processors – previously, that honour has always fallen on the MacBook Pro.

The Apple M4 isn’t the only Apple first here, though. The iPad Pro M4 is also the first of Apple’s computing products to come with an OLED display, and it’s the first iPad, along with the new iPad Air, to shift the webcam from the portrait edge to the landscape edge of the screen.

The webcam relocation, along with the introduction of a function key row on the new Magic Keyboard, is further acknowledgement that the iPad Pro is more of a mainstream laptop than a tablet these days.