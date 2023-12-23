Bag a BREATHTAKING Christmas deal on the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet
Fancy saving cash on one of our favourite 10-inch tablets this Christmas? Here’s an unmissable deal for you
If you’re on the hunt for a Christmas deal on a highly-rated tablet, then you’re in luck – right now you can save heaps of cash on the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet. If you’re quick, you can snap up this five-star Best Buy tablet for just £105 down from an average price of £150. That’s a fantastic £45 saving on a tablet we highly recommend.
In our full review of the Amazon Fire HD 10, we were blown away by the screen’s colour accuracy. As explained, “the Fire HD 10’s screen is pretty darned good and is capable of displaying punchy, vibrant colours.” Its 10-inch screen has a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 and a pixel density of 224ppi, which is plenty good enough for working and playing games on-the-go.
Furthermore, the tablet saw a good performance uplift from its predecessor. In our tests it had a whopping 19-hour battery life during continuous use and its peak luminance of 498cd/m2 was an 100cd/m2 brighter than the previous model. Add onto this an 8% decrease in weight and the rugged feeling design of the tablet and you have a tablet that’s perfect for chucking in your bag for use on your travels.
All this considered, it’s no wonder we awarded the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet a full five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award. Our reviewer, Nathan Spendelow claimed “No other low-cost tablet comes anywhere near it in terms of sheer value (…) If you’re in the market for a tablet with a big screen but you don’t want to splash out on an iPad then it’s a very good choice indeed.”
With a five star rating and Expert Reviews Best Buy award, picking up one up for just £105 with this Christmas deal is a no-brainer. But be sure to act quickly as this deal won’t stick around for long.