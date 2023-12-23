Bag a BREATHTAKING Christmas deal on the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet

Furthermore, the tablet saw a good performance uplift from its predecessor. In our tests it had a whopping 19-hour battery life during continuous use and its peak luminance of 498cd/m2 was an 100cd/m2 brighter than the previous model. Add onto this an 8% decrease in weight and the rugged feeling design of the tablet and you have a tablet that’s perfect for chucking in your bag for use on your travels.

All this considered, it’s no wonder we awarded the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet a full five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award. Our reviewer, Nathan Spendelow claimed “No other low-cost tablet comes anywhere near it in terms of sheer value (…) If you’re in the market for a tablet with a big screen but you don’t want to splash out on an iPad then it’s a very good choice indeed.”