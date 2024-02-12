Get the Amazon Fire HD 10 at a SUPERB price while stocks last

As we explained in our in-depth review, the Fire HD 10 (2023) sees some welcome improvements on its 2021 predecessor: for instance, the newer MediaTek MT8186 chipset, clocked up to 2GHz and backed by 3GB of RAM, delivers exceptional performance for the price. In the words of our reviewers, “it’s punching above its weight” when compared to pricier tablets like the Oppo Pad Air and Nokia T21. For example, in our tests it proved more than capable of handling some light gaming.

The 2023 design is both slimmer and lighter (down by a good 31g), features a larger 5MP front-facing camera and the battery life remains impressive, with the Fire HD 10 lasting almost 18 hours in our tests. The tablet also boasts the handy feature of compatibility with the Amazon Stylus Pen, praised by our reviewers for its “impressive pressure sensitivity and decent tracking”, so you can note, list and scribble to your heart’s content.