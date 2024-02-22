Honor Pad 9 review: Growing in an Apple-shaped shadow

There’s only one colour profile available and this achieved solid accuracy in testing. I recorded sRGB coverage of 97.9%, with a volume of 105.5%, and the average Delta E colour variance score came back at 1.37.

That’s better than the Honor Pad 8 managed and is about as good as you can get in this price range. Not everything has improved – the contrast and black levels are slightly weaker this time around, at 1,636:1 and 0.32cd/m2, respectively – but, all things considered, this is still a terrific display for the price.

READ NEXT: Best ebook readers

Honor Pad 9 review: Performance and battery life

The chipset used on the Honor Pad 8 was middling, so the upgrade here to the newer Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 platform yields an outstanding leap in performance. It still can’t beat the 9th generation iPad, but the Honor Pad 9 handily outperforms its predecessor in both single-core and multi-core benchmarks, while also drawing even with the (originally) pricier Xiaomi Pad 5.

The fact that the Honor Pad 9 delivered higher frame rates than its predecessor in the GPU test, despite also bumping up the display resolution, is impressive, too, but even taking the resolution disparity into consideration, it’s still not a patch on the three-year-old iPad.

Even still, the Honor Pad 9 does reasonably well with graphics-intensive games. Genshin Impact ran with few stutters and very little lag – although I had to keep the graphics on the low setting, as anything higher came with an overheating warning.

If there is a weakness, it’s battery life. Despite having a larger 8,300mAh battery inside, the Honor Pad 9 didn’t quite match the Pad 8 for stamina, although that’s not surprising given it has more pixels to light up.

If stamina is massively important to you, the Amazon Fire Max 11 is leagues ahead of the competition – just be aware that the software is frustratingly outdated and the app store doesn’t offer Google applications.

Honor Pad 9 review: Software

The Honor Pad 9 runs Android 13 with Honor’s MagicOS 7.2 skin layered on top. This launcher tends towards bright, slightly gaudy icons but otherwise it’s easy enough to get on with.

There isn’t much in the way of pre-installed apps either, with only a couple of unwelcome outliers like WPS Office and booking.com cluttering up the homescreen. The productivity features are the same as the Honor Pad 8, but still work well enough; App Extender allows you to view two pages of the same app, which is useful for comparisons, and Multi-window supports up to four apps open at once, with two in split-screen and two floating windows on top.