I recommended the Honor Pad 9 last month and it’s already discounted in Amazon’s sale

The dust has barely settled since the Honor Pad 9’s launch last month but it’s already received a decent discount in the Amazon spring sale.

Previously retailing for £300, the Honor Pad 9 is now just £250. After vigorously testing it, I proclaimed the Honor Pad 9 to be one of the best tablets in its price range, so this discount makes it even more of a bargain. You’ll want to get in quick, however, as the deal is only running until 25 March.

Did the Honor Pad 9 get a good review?