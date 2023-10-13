TCL NXTPAPER 11 review: An okay tablet in e-reader’s clothing

The slight drag of the matte surface adds a level of precision to writing and drawing that makes it feel more natural. There’s no universal palm rejection setting on the tablet, so I was limited to apps that offered the function themselves, but those are plentiful enough that this was never an issue. The tablet came preloaded with the free version of the Jnotes app, and I found writing here to be both fluid and accurate, tracking my pen strokes well and leaving a solid facsimile of my handwriting on the page.

Whether you’re opening a notes app or jumping from Netflix to Comixology, you’re likely to encounter the odd micropause before the app opens. The Mediatek Helio P60T chipset isn’t the fastest out there – as you can see below, the Oppo Pad Air pulls around 12% ahead in the multi-core benchmarks – but it mostly performs about as well as I’d expect for a tablet of this price. Minor delays aside, I never found operation to be too lethargic, even when keeping multiple apps open.

The trend of acceptable but not exceptional continues with the GPU benchmarks. You don’t expect much in the way of gaming prowess from a budget tablet, and while this one definitely won’t change your mind, it at least performs well enough to not fall behind the competition. If your gaming habits are more in the realms of Candy Crush and Solitaire than 3D fare like Call of Duty, the NXTPAPER 11 is perfectly sufficient.

Where the TCL NXTPAPER 11 really pulls ahead of the competition is with the battery life. With our standard looping video test, the NXTPAPER 11 lasted for an impressive 15hrs 19mins. This still can’t reach the Olympian efforts of the Oppo Pad Air, but it’s reasonable enough for this price, and pulls a good couple of hours ahead of both the Nokia T21 and Honor Pad 8.