The Apple iPad 2022 is now EVEN cheaper for Black Friday
Amazon is treating you to yet another Apple iPad 2022 discount this Black Friday, taking it down to £437
Here’s a Black Friday deal for the tech enthusiasts: the Apple iPad 10th Generation (2022) can be picked up for £437 on Amazon. Where this iPad RRPs at £499, it’s been on sale at £449 for a while. Despite this discount being smaller than it appears, if you’re after a new iPad then any saving is worth taking advantage of.
In our Apple iPad 10th Generation (2022) review, we felt it well deserved four stars for its fast performance, screen quality and camera. Positioned in the mid-range of Apple’s extensive tablet lineup, the 10th generation iPad shares a similar design to the iPad Air, featuring a 10.9in display with a 2,360 x 1,640 resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The iPad distinguishes itself with a non-laminated LCD panel and offers a range of colours including blue, pink, silver and yellow, adding a personal touch.
Internally, it’s powered by the A14 Bionic chip, slightly less powerful than the M1 in the iPad Air but still robust for most tasks. It supports the first-generation Apple Pencil and has a new Magic Keyboard Folio case.
While it faces competition from other tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 or Apple’s own 9th-generation iPad, the 10th-gen iPad offers a well-rounded experience, ideal for everyday use and productivity.
The design follows Apple’s contemporary aesthetic with an edge-to-edge display and flat edges. The placement of the Touch ID fingerprint reader in the power button adds to its practicality.
The 10th generation Apple iPad (2022) at £437 is a decent Black Friday deal. It’s nippy and its features all add up to make it a great tablet, so getting it at a discount is a real steal. If you’re after getting something from Apple this Black Friday, we’ve got a roundup of all the best Black Friday Apple deals we’ve seen so far, so you can weigh up your options before committing.