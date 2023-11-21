The Apple iPad 2022 is now EVEN cheaper for Black Friday

Internally, it’s powered by the A14 Bionic chip, slightly less powerful than the M1 in the iPad Air but still robust for most tasks. It supports the first-generation Apple Pencil and has a new Magic Keyboard Folio case.

While it faces competition from other tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 or Apple’s own 9th-generation iPad, the 10th-gen iPad offers a well-rounded experience, ideal for everyday use and productivity.

The design follows Apple’s contemporary aesthetic with an edge-to-edge display and flat edges. The placement of the Touch ID fingerprint reader in the power button adds to its practicality.