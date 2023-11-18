Here’s the BEST iPad deal so far this Black Friday

This Black Friday, the 2022 iPad (10.9in) hits its lowest-ever price at £449 on Amazon, presenting a significant discount for tech enthusiasts and iPad lovers. This offer stands out particularly as it substantially undercuts the standard pricing, making it a prime opportunity to own one of Apple’s latest tablets.

In our full iPad (2022) review, we awarded the tablet four stars, praising its updated design and Apple’s decision to finally move to USB-C. Visually, it shares similarities with the iPad Air, including a sleek 10.9in display that offers clear, sharp imagery. Its resolution and pixel density ensure a pleasant viewing experience, although it doesn’t have the laminated screen found in higher-end models.

Performance-wise, the iPad is equipped with the capable Apple A14 Bionic chip, ensuring that it runs smoothly for everyday tasks and applications. While it might not outpace the M1 iPad Air, it strikes a balance between efficiency and cost, making it a practical choice for most users.