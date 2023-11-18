Here’s the BEST iPad deal so far this Black Friday
This Black Friday, get the latest 10.9in iPad for its lowest-ever price
This Black Friday, the 2022 iPad (10.9in) hits its lowest-ever price at £449 on Amazon, presenting a significant discount for tech enthusiasts and iPad lovers. This offer stands out particularly as it substantially undercuts the standard pricing, making it a prime opportunity to own one of Apple’s latest tablets.
In our full iPad (2022) review, we awarded the tablet four stars, praising its updated design and Apple’s decision to finally move to USB-C. Visually, it shares similarities with the iPad Air, including a sleek 10.9in display that offers clear, sharp imagery. Its resolution and pixel density ensure a pleasant viewing experience, although it doesn’t have the laminated screen found in higher-end models.
Performance-wise, the iPad is equipped with the capable Apple A14 Bionic chip, ensuring that it runs smoothly for everyday tasks and applications. While it might not outpace the M1 iPad Air, it strikes a balance between efficiency and cost, making it a practical choice for most users.
One significant improvement in this model is the repositioned webcam, now placed optimally for video calls in landscape mode, which is a thoughtful tweak enhancing its usability for remote work and virtual meetings. The 12MP rear camera, while modest in low light, captures clean and detailed images in good lighting conditions.
The introduction of USB-C in this model marks a shift towards more universal charging and connectivity options, although it’s worth noting that it only supports the first-generation Apple Pencil. The Magic Keyboard Folio case, an additional accessory, though pricey, adds value and functionality to the iPad, albeit with some design compromises in terms of handling and lap use.
At £449, this Black Friday deal for the 2022 iPad combines Apple’s hallmark quality with a more accessible price point, making it an enticing option for those seeking a reliable, everyday tablet with the added benefits of Apple’s ecosystem.