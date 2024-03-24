The four-star Apple iPad Air 5 has dropped to a record-low price in the Amazon spring sale
We gave the Apple iPad Air 5 an Expert Reviews Recommended award, and now you can get it for less in Amazon’s spring sale
Right now at Amazon, you can get the iPad Air 5 at a record-low price. Down from its average listing of £604, you can bag the tablet for just £520. That’s a brilliant saving of £84, another offer that simply astounds.
This fantastic offer ends at 11.59pm on 25 March. So if you’re looking to treat yourself or buy the perfect gift, you can’t dilly-daddle.
Did the iPad Air 5 get a good review?
- In our comprehensive Apple iPad Air 5 review, we gave the terrific tablet four stars out of five
- We also bestowed upon it our Expert Reviews Recommended award.
What’s so good about the iPad Air 5?
- Superb performance with the Apple M1 chipset.
- A beautiful 10.9in design and gorgeous display.
- Solid battery life – our testing showed an improvement on the previous model, clocking in at 10hrs 25mins.
Are there any disadvantages to this iPad Air 5 deal?
- If you want the keyboard and stylus, you’ll have to pay extra.
- The base model only comes with 64GB of storage.
How has the iPad Air 5’s price changed over time?
- The iPad Air 5 is now at its lowest-ever price of £520.
- At launch, it carried a price tag of £569 – with an average Amazon listing of £604.
