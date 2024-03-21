The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, winner of an Expert Reviews Recommended Award, has hit an all-time low price in Amazon’s spring sale
We were happy to recommend the four-star Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 after our testing, but this Amazon spring sale deal makes it irresistible
Among all the best tablets on the market, few offer as premium an experience as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 range. We already found the standard Galaxy Tab S9 to be an excellent pick at its original price, but this Amazon spring sale deal makes it even better value for money.
Previously averaging around the £734 mark, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is now going for just £649 – the cheapest it’s ever been. If you fancy picking one up for yourself, you’ll want to act fast, as the sale is only running until Monday 25 March.
Did the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 get a good review?
- In our Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 review, we rated it four stars out of five and gave it our Expert Reviews Recommended award.
- Middling battery life and lacking a charger in the box held it back from five stars, as well as the fact that Android tablets still can’t match Apple on the software side of things.
What’s so good about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9?
- While the 11in AMOLED display didn’t score a particularly strong colour accuracy during our testing, it still produces punchy, vibrant shades that made it excellent for streaming and gaming.
- The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset is the same as the one used in the more expensive Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, and the two scored near identical results in our CPU and GPU benchmark tests.
- You get an S Pen stylus bundled in the box, which we found to be precise and accurate during writing and sketching tests.
- Both the tablet and the S Pen are rated IP68 for dust and water resistance. This certifies them as dustproof and able to withstand being dunked in 1m of water for up to 30 minutes, which is far from a common feature in tablets.
Are there any disadvantages to this Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 deal?
- The battery life isn’t as impressive as the rest of the performance, only lasting for 11hrs 44mins in our looping video battery test. There’s also no charger in the box, so you’ll need to provide one of your own.
- Android tablets in general are not as well optimised as iPads, with few third-party apps specifically designed to be used on a larger screen. This won’t be a problem if you mainly want it for streaming or gaming, but as a laptop replacement, iPads are still the way to go.
How has the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9’s price changed over time?
- When it first launched, the 128GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 cost £799. The price has moved around a bit since then, averaging around £734.
- At £649, this deal price is the cheapest we’ve ever seen the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, undercutting the previous best price by £30.
Where can I find more tablet deals?
How does Expert Reviews find deals?
We’ve got a whole article detailing our deal-hunting and vetting process, but here’s a quick overview: after combing through deals on sites like Amazon, we compare the sale prices against the product’s average, confirming whether or not the deal is legitimate, and then we’ll check our reviews to see if we’re happy to recommend the product at this new discounted price.