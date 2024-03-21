The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, winner of an Expert Reviews Recommended Award, has hit an all-time low price in Amazon’s spring sale

Among all the best tablets on the market, few offer as premium an experience as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 range. We already found the standard Galaxy Tab S9 to be an excellent pick at its original price, but this Amazon spring sale deal makes it even better value for money.

Previously averaging around the £734 mark, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is now going for just £649 – the cheapest it’s ever been. If you fancy picking one up for yourself, you’ll want to act fast, as the sale is only running until Monday 25 March.

Did the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 get a good review?