This is the BEST Apple iPad Air 2022 deal this Black Friday
The Expert Reviews Recommended award-winning Apple iPad Air 2022 is now down to £579 on Amazon for Black Friday
Black Friday brings a sensational deal for tech enthusiasts with the 2022 iPad Air (64GB), now available on Amazon for just £579, a notable drop from its previous price of £649. This impressive discount offers an excellent opportunity to own a highly acclaimed tablet, which has garnered four stars out of five and a Recommended award in our original review.
Two years ago, the predecessor of the Apple iPad Air (2022) was praised as an “iPad Pro in all but name”, and this sentiment still rings true. The latest iteration, the 5th generation iPad Air, draws even closer in specifications and capabilities to the 11in iPad Pro, making it an exceptional choice for those seeking high-end tablet features without the Pro price tag.
A key feature of the 2022 iPad Air is the inclusion of Apple’s M1 processor, making it the most affordable tablet to harness this advanced technology. This is a significant upgrade, bringing unparalleled efficiency and power to a device in this price range. The deployment of the M1 chip in such an affordable tablet marks a milestone in Apple’s product line, offering high-end performance at a more accessible price point.
In addition to the powerful processor, the iPad Air (2022) introduces a new Blue colour option, adding to the existing palette of Space Grey, Pink, Purple, and Starlight. While aesthetic choices are always subjective, this new colour offers a fresh and stylish look. The tablet’s design, including its slim profile and lightweight construction, makes it a delight to use and carry around.
The upgraded 12MP webcam with Apple’s Center Stage technology is a standout feature for video calls, ensuring you remain in the frame’s centre. The improved USB-C connector offers faster data transfer speeds, and the option for 5G connectivity enhances the tablet’s versatility over the previous 4G models.
At £579 for the Wi-Fi only model, the 2022 iPad Air represents exceptional value, especially when considering its powerful internals and sleek design. However, it’s important to note that additional costs may be incurred for those seeking to transform the iPad Air into a laptop alternative, with accessories like the Apple Magic Keyboard or third-party keyboard cases.
Overall, the 2022 iPad Air offers a combination of performance, style, and value that’s hard to beat. It’s an ideal choice for those looking for a high-quality tablet without the premium price tag of the Pro models, making this Black Friday offer the perfect opportunity to invest in a versatile and powerful device.