This is the BEST Apple iPad Air 2022 deal this Black Friday

A key feature of the 2022 iPad Air is the inclusion of Apple’s M1 processor, making it the most affordable tablet to harness this advanced technology. This is a significant upgrade, bringing unparalleled efficiency and power to a device in this price range. The deployment of the M1 chip in such an affordable tablet marks a milestone in Apple’s product line, offering high-end performance at a more accessible price point.

In addition to the powerful processor, the iPad Air (2022) introduces a new Blue colour option, adding to the existing palette of Space Grey, Pink, Purple, and Starlight. While aesthetic choices are always subjective, this new colour offers a fresh and stylish look. The tablet’s design, including its slim profile and lightweight construction, makes it a delight to use and carry around.

The upgraded 12MP webcam with Apple’s Center Stage technology is a standout feature for video calls, ensuring you remain in the frame’s centre. The improved USB-C connector offers faster data transfer speeds, and the option for 5G connectivity enhances the tablet’s versatility over the previous 4G models.

At £579 for the Wi-Fi only model, the 2022 iPad Air represents exceptional value, especially when considering its powerful internals and sleek design. However, it’s important to note that additional costs may be incurred for those seeking to transform the iPad Air into a laptop alternative, with accessories like the Apple Magic Keyboard or third-party keyboard cases.