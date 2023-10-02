TalkTalk review: Full-fibre speeds, but service is poor

TalkTalk review: Fast Broadband

TalkTalk does still offer ADSL lines in selected regions. The company wouldn’t even give us an average speed for these, stating it depends on the customer’s specific line. The price is quite steep compared to the ADSL tariff from rival Now Broadband.

TalkTalk Broadband review: Fibre 35 and Fibre 65

In the ever-confusing world of broadband tariff names, Fibre 35 and Fibre 65 are the tariffs on offer for customers who can’t get full fibre, and instead rely on fibre-to-the-cabinet.

At the time of writing, both are priced at £24 a month, which makes absolutely no sense. We can only think the slower package exists for customers who are a long distance from their local fibre cabinet and simply can’t get the faster speed, although they might well feel slightly cheated that they’re paying the same as those on lines that are (theoretically at least) twice as fast.

Customers on these packages get the TalkTalk Wi-Fi Hub, not the Amazon eero routers. The smart-looking Wi-Fi Hub is based on the older Wi-Fi 5 standard, but that should be OK for the relatively modest connection speeds we’re talking about here. Four gigabit Ethernet ports on the rear are handy for wiring up set-top boxes and the like. Nevertheless, we’d prefer the eero gear…

TalkTalk Broadband review: Full Fibre 65, 150, 500 and Fibre 900

TalkTalk’s range of full-fibre tariffs warrant closer inspection. At the bottom end, you might wonder what the difference between Fibre 65 and Full Fibre 65 is, but if you look closely, the Full Fibre 65 tariff offers a higher average speed of 77Mbits/sec. (It’s a bit of a mystery why it’s even called 65.)

It’s also worth noting that customers on the Full Fibre 65 tariff are supplied with the TalkTalk Wi-Fi Hub, whereas those on 150, 500 and 900 get eero router equipment. Not only is the eero Pro 6 a Wi-Fi 6 router, which should theoretically offer better speeds than the Wi-Fi 5 Hub, it’s also a mesh system, so easily extendable if you can get good Wi-Fi reception in a back bedroom or home office, for example.

That being the case, we’d be tempted to ignore the Full Fibre 65 and pick from one of the faster options, not least because Full Fibre 150 is only £4 more expensive per month for twice the download speed.

TalkTalk Broadband Products and Prices

Fast Broadband Fibre 35 Fibre 65 Full Fibre 65 Full Fibre 150 Full Fibre 500 Full Fibre 900 Price per month (inc line rental) £22 £24 £24 £26 £30 £39 £49 Upfront cost* £10 Free Free Free Free Free Free Stated download speed Not stated 38Mbits/sec 67Mbits/sec 77Mbits/sec 152Mbits/sec 525Mbits/sec 944Mbits/sec Usage allowance Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Contract length 18 months 18 months 18 months 18 months 18 months 18 months 18 months *Some TalkTalk tariffs may incur an upfront cost, depending on current promotions

TalkTalk Broadband review: Coverage

Like BT, EE and Plusnet, TalkTalk is largely reliant on the Openreach network. That means 96% population coverage for fibre-to-the-cabinet (or TalkTalk’s Fibre tariffs).

TalkTalk also uses Openreach for full fibre, but it has wholesale deals with CityFibre and Community Fibre too, meaning you might find the top-speed TalkTalk products in places that rival broadband providers don’t reach. That said, you’ll still likely have to be in a city or major town if you’re hoping for a full-fibre connection.

TalkTalk Broadband review: Performance and Customer Satisfaction

Performance largely isn’t an issue for TalkTalk. A notable 78% of TalkTalk customers said they were satisfied with the service’s reliability in our survey, and 70% said they were satisfied with the speed. Ofcom’s figures would largely back that up: TalkTalk’s fibre-to-the-cabinet lines marginally outperform those of rivals, and its full-fibre lines generally average above their stated speed, with the exception of the Full Fibre 500 lines.