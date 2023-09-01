Best broadband deals 2023: Get SUPERB savings from the top UK internet service providers this September

The best broadband providers in the UK

Now that you’ve used the nifty comparison tool above to find the best deals in your area, which ISP should you actually go for? We’ve collected Expert Reviews’ favourites in one place to make sure you’re getting the biggest bang for your buck.

Unfortunately, Plusnet and Now Broadband (our two top choices) won’t be available in every location, which is why we’ve also singled out BT, Virgin Media and Vodafone.

1. Plusnet: Simply the best ISP

Plusnet now has a remarkable track record in the Expert Review Best Broadband Awards, having won the crown for two years in a row.

As well as winning our overall prize, it won the individual awards for customer service, contact centre and reliability, as well as a highly commended award for value. In short, nobody came close to touching it. That’s why 78% of Plusnet customers we surveyed said they would be happy to recommend the broadband provider to friends and family.

Elsewhere, 74% of Plusnet customers said they were satisfied with its customer service, and even when things do go wrong, the company’s contact centre has a good record of sorting out problems. Some 81% of the customers we surveyed said they were satisfied with how the contact centre dealt with their issues.

Reliability is another of Plusnet’s strong suits, being the only provider of the eight major ISPs in our survey to score more than 80% for the reliability of its connections.

Plusnet might not have the fastest connections on the market, but it delivers a friendly, reasonably priced service that customers can clearly rely on.

Read our Plusnet review