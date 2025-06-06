Orico K20 review: Neat and versatile MagSafe-compatible storage

The Orico K20 isn’t the fastest SSD, but the MagSafe feature makes it a great choice for storage on the move

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

1 / 5

Our rating Reviewed price £76 (1TB), £127 (2TB), £48 (512GB)

Pros MagSafe-compatible design

MagSafe-compatible design Fast read speeds

Fast read speeds ProRes 4K/120 compatible

ProRes 4K/120 compatible Tough flat cable and adhesive magnetic ring provided Cons Write speeds could be faster

Write speeds could be faster Shallow USB-C port

Shallow USB-C port Not as rugged or weatherproof as other drives

The Orico K20 is a compact USB-C external SSD with one unusual feature: a magnetic ring built into the bottom of the casing that ensures it clamps securely to MagSafe devices. This makes it a useful storage partner to iPhones from the 15th generation up, though sadly not 12th to 14th generation iPhones, which lack the USB-C connectivity and power required to drive it.

With up to 2,000MB/sec claimed sequential read/write speeds its capable of handling ProRes 4K/120fps video recordings, and its USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 support means it goes beyond the 10GB/sec speeds of the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max to cover laptops with 3.2 Gen 2×2 connections. Overall, it’s a versatile little SSD.

ORICO 2TB Magnetic Portable SSD 4K 120 fps ProRes HDR Record and Store, Up to 2000MB/s, USB 3.2 Gen 2×2, External Solid State Drive, Compatible with iPhone 15 16 Pro Max, Type C Devices – K20 £159.99 Check Price

What do you get for the money?

A USB-C SSD in an almost square aluminium shell. Measuring 60 x 80mm it’s small enough to fit on the rear of my iPhone 13 Mini, even if its 12mm thickness adds some heft to Apple’s tiny slimline phone. As advertised, the base clamps on tightly to the iPhone’s MagSafe pad; it shifts a little during use, but it’s unlikely to come off unless you pull it off.

5 / 5

The aluminium alloy shell feels sturdy, but there’s no mention of military standard shock and weather proofing, beyond generic claims of a shock-resistant, drop-proof design. The USB port on the front edge is also on the shallow side, leaving a good 2mm of connector visible when the cable is plugged in.

Still, the flat rubberized cable provided seems fit for purpose, hooking up your laptop, tablet or smartphone without any undue strain. If you don’t own an iPhone, don’t worry. Orico includes an adhesive magnetic attraction ring that you can attach to almost any device if you want it to have extra storage on the move.

ORICO 2TB Magnetic Portable SSD 4K 120 fps ProRes HDR Record and Store, Up to 2000MB/s, USB 3.2 Gen 2×2, External Solid State Drive, Compatible with iPhone 15 16 Pro Max, Type C Devices – K20 £159.99 Check Price

How does it perform?

There are some other SSDs that can attach via MagSafe, but the K20 is one of only two I’m aware of that supports USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 and 2,000Mbit/sec speeds (the other being the Lexar SL500M). In terms of sequential read speeds it lives up to its billing, reaching 2,036MB/sec. For write speeds, it’s slower, with CrystalDiskMark recording speeds of 1,349.84MB/sec. That’s comfortably behind other USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 drives like the PNY RP60 or Crucial X10 Pro, which post numbers above 1,500MB/sec.

Random 4K read/write speeds – crucial for running games or applications – are in the ballpark of what we’d expect from a USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 drive, with read speeds of 23.17MB/sec and write speeds of 70.83MB/sec.

3 / 5

Read speeds in our file transfer tests are a little off the pace set by the PNY and Crucial drives, at 1,071MB/sec. However, write speeds were slightly better at 826MB/sec. The PNY scored 1,184MB/sec and 646.17MB/sec.

In short, this isn’t the fastest USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 drive, but it’s fast enough to handle most things, and comfortably beyond the 440MB/sec required for 4K/120 ProRes video. Gamers looking to run games from a mobile SSD might still want something faster, like the WD-Black P40 or Seagate Firecuda Gaming, with consistent read/write speeds around the 2,000MB/sec mark.

ORICO 2TB Magnetic Portable SSD 4K 120 fps ProRes HDR Record and Store, Up to 2000MB/s, USB 3.2 Gen 2×2, External Solid State Drive, Compatible with iPhone 15 16 Pro Max, Type C Devices – K20 £159.99 Check Price

Are there any useful extras?

Not really. This is a basic drive, supplied without additional software. Still, that adhesive magnetic attractor ring can come in handy, especially if you’re planning to use the K20 with a tablet or laptop that doesn’t have its own MagSafe ring. It makes it a very neat storage unit

Should you buy the Orico K20?

It depends how you plan to use it. If you’re just after a compact drive for your laptop there are better options out there, particularly the tiny Kingston XS2000 and slimline Lexar SL500. That said, its MagSafe compatibility is a real bonus for iPhone users, and Orico has ensured that Android phones and Windows laptops can join the party. It might not be the smallest or the fastest drive, but the K20 is neat and versatile.