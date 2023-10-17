Sennheiser Accentum review: Sennheiser moves downmarket without moving downmarket

Reputations don’t come much more bomb-proof than that of Sennheiser so when the brand revealed the Sennheiser Accentum – a pair of headphones that look, on paper at least, to be specified beyond their asking price – I was very intrigued.

With the possible exception of touch controls, there’s nothing about the way the Accentum wireless over-ear headphones are specified that makes them look like the poor relation to Sennhesier’s range-topping Momentum 4 headphones. Physical, voice and app control are all available. Wireless high-resolution streaming is on the menu. The frequency response from the custom-made full-range drivers looks promising in the extreme. And the standard of build and finish, as well as comfort, is everything you’ve come to expect from Sennheiser.

And in practice, the Accentum satisfy in virtually every respect. They sound big, balanced, organised and eloquent, and they cancel external sound with real determination. All their control options are properly implemented, and – with the exception of the way the earpads can heat your ears in short order – they’re about as comfortable as these things ever get. If they sounded a little more animated and a little less detached, they’d be getting on for perfect. As it is, they’re very, very good value indeed.