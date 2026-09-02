VodafoneThree unveils speedy new 5G+ SuperMobile plans and Vodafone TV entertainment hub at the UK’s fastest race circuit

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It takes a lot to upstage the slew of headline-grabbing announcements at IFA. However, VodafoneThree has given it its best shot by revealing two exciting new propositions: Vodafone SuperMobile and Vodafone TV.

While three of my colleagues trudged the halls of the Messe in Berlin on Wednesday, I joined the telecoms giant at Thruxton Circuit in Hampshire to hear all about the next stage of its £11bn plans to become the “UK’s best network”.

Based on our Mobile Network Awards 2025, it’s got some work to do, but when we ran that survey, the merger between Vodafone and Three was still in its infancy. Fast forward a year or so and VodafoneThree CEO Max Taylor says the brand has embraced the cultural change and adopted new best practices to become “the fastest for revenue growth of any major UK telco” in fiscal Q1 2026. He also highlighted improved customer experience metrics for the Three brand, leading the Vodafone Group to buy out CK Hutchinson’s 49% stake in the merged entity in July.

Now that deal has been formalised, Taylor says it’s “time to unlock the potential of the network” by bringing a new category of mobile connectivity to the market: Vodafone SuperMobile.

Fittingly given the backdrop of “the UK’s fastest racing circuit”, SuperMobile promises speeds of up to 4x faster than the company’s standard plans. During a demo, I saw download speeds of 1,160Mbps on a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra hotspotting off the new network.

But while data quality translates to speed for most people, Taylor also highlighted the importance of consistency and security. With those pillars in mind, VodafoneThree is positioning itself as the only provider in the UK to guarantee a minimum download speed of 15Mbps when in 5G+ coverage.

SuperMobile will also put users on a dedicated “FastTrack” on the Vodafone network to ensure they stay connected when and where it matters most. It’s so confident in its minimum speed claims that customers can leave at any time without incurring a penalty fee if it fails to deliver on the promise. Each SuperMobile plan will also include Secure Net Mobile to protect your device from online threats.

The new plans are available from today (September 3) to all pay-monthly customers, regardless of whether they are SIM-only or pay for their handsets. For those on Vodafone full-speed Xtra plans, SuperMobile will cost an additional £3/mth. People on 100Mbps handset plans will pay an extra £4/mth, while those on 100Mbps SIM-only plans will pay £8/mth on top of their existing bill. SuperMobile will also be available as a rolling monthly add-on for £12/mth.

Not content with one big announcement, VodafoneThree also lifted the lid on its first home entertainment hub, Vodafone TV. This pint-sized puck comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, and can be stuck on the back of your TV to transform it into a one-stop shop for all your entertainment needs.

Powered by Netgem on its Pleio platform, it offers access to 1,000s of apps on the Google Play Store and supports both Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos. Google Assistant voice controls are available via the remote control, which has individual keys for popular streaming services HBO Max, Netflix and Prime Video.

It also fully integrates Freely, bringing you a broad selection of the UK’s most-loved live channels via the Freely EPG and on-demand services like BBC iPlayer and ITVX. The content doesn’t stop there; there’s also a selection of FAST channels and around 300 free cloud-based video games. Most games are aimed at a relatively casual audience, with the lineup heavy on pick-up-and-play, family-friendly and couch co-op titles. I did spot a few more hardcore options like Mafia, Kingdom Come: Deliverance and the original Lords of the Fallen, but the selection here isn’t one designed to take on the likes of PS Plus or Xbox Games Pass.

Vodafone TV won’t be available until October, and pricing is TBC. It will, however, be bundled with both Vodafone broadband and mobile packages and have a companion app, enabling subscribers to watch films, TV shows and play games on their portable devices while on the move.

By combining it with new Vodafone SuperMobile, consumer director Rob Winterschladen feels customers will get “the best mobile streaming experience on the market”. Super-fast 5G+ data transfer and a wealth of content to consume is certainly a compelling combination. But Vodafone TV’s price will need to be right, and the speed and consistency claims for SuperMobile verified before a new network king can be crowned.