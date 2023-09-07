UK broadband deals: Get STELLAR savings on speedy Sky packages
Part of a fleet of top-notch broadband deals, Sky is currently offering customers average speeds of 145Mbits/sec for JUST £29/mth
Cost-cutting and money-saving measures are currently at the forefront of everyone’s minds, meaning that getting yourself the best broadband deal possible is more important than ever. With this current crop of Sky broadband deals, you’ll be able to nab a great value tariff without compromising on speed.
The best offer going, in our opinion, is Sky’s Ultrafast Broadband plan, which gives users access to average speeds of 145Mbits/sec for a very reasonable £29/mth (previously £38/mth) on an 18-month contract. Speeds like these are perfect for busy data-hungry households, allowing you to stream on multiple devices at the same time, as well as download movies and other larges files lickety-split.
While the above option is the best plan in terms of value, there are higher tier options available for those of you looking for even greater speeds. Large households with multiple concurrent heavy users – think HD streaming, watching live sports, online gaming – may want to consider Sky’s Ultrafast Plus and Gigafast packages.
Sky’s Ultrafast Plus plan promises average speeds of 500Mbits/sec for just £40/mth on an 18-month contract. Want a reliably lightning-fast connection? With the top-of-the-line Gigafast package you’ll nab yourself 900Mbits/sec average download speeds for £49/mth over the course of an 18-month contract. As well as nicely low monthly fees, all of the above plans cost just £5 upfront to get going.
Our recent Sky Broadband review praised the provider for its solid all-round performance, low customer complaint scores and simple, straightforward line-up of packages. What lost Sky some marks was that it lacked any flashy features compared to its rivals, with its jack-of-all-trades nature meaning it often didn’t give users a compelling reason to switch. However, combine its commendable scores across the board with this new value-conscious set of offers and you get a broadband range well worth a second look.
