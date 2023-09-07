UK broadband deals: Get STELLAR savings on speedy Sky packages

Cost-cutting and money-saving measures are currently at the forefront of everyone’s minds, meaning that getting yourself the best broadband deal possible is more important than ever. With this current crop of Sky broadband deals, you’ll be able to nab a great value tariff without compromising on speed.

The best offer going, in our opinion, is Sky’s Ultrafast Broadband plan, which gives users access to average speeds of 145Mbits/sec for a very reasonable £29/mth (previously £38/mth) on an 18-month contract. Speeds like these are perfect for busy data-hungry households, allowing you to stream on multiple devices at the same time, as well as download movies and other larges files lickety-split.