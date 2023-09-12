Backbone One review: Supercharge your smartphone gaming

Backbone One review: How good are the controls?

With a few caveats, very convincing. The sticks are a lot smaller than the thumbsticks on the DualSense or Xbox Wireless controllers – or even the sticks on the Switch joycons – but they feel solid, accurate and sensitive enough for FPS and racing games. It might take a while before you’re aiming with the accuracy and finesse you might have on a console controller, but there are no vast dead zones to contend with, and I haven’t had any issues with navigating turns in Forza Horizon 5 or Need for Speed: Unleashed, or managing angled jumps in action games – all areas where poor controls can cause trouble.

Backbone has been smart with the triggers, too, turning the L1 and R1 bumpers into slimmer triggers you can still find and squeeze with ease, and the L2 and R2 triggers into larger analogue efforts with enough resistance to give you a degree of fine control. While I missed the DualSense controller’s haptic triggers while streaming PS5 games, the general feel and playability aren’t bad at all. It also helps that the face buttons feel a little larger and tighter than those on the Razer Kishi V2, while the cross-shaped D-Pad also works well.

The real test for me is whether I can forget I’m playing on a smartphone with a controller clamped on and just get absorbed in a game. Whether streaming games from Xbox Games Pass Ultimate or GeForce Now or locally from my PS5, the Backbone One managed this at least 90% of the time. And when it didn’t, it was often more to do with the reduced screen size or legibility of text than anything to do with the controls. Playing Starfield on a smartphone is a hoot until you realise that it’s nigh-impossible to read some elements of the UI. Ditto for Diablo 4.

It’s also a treat to be able to play Android games with a proper controller rather than touch controls. Genshin Impact and Call of Duty: Mobile are significantly more playable, while Diablo Immortal is a lot closer in feel to the console Diablo games.

