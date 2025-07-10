Aqara’s G410 and U200 Lite make for the perfect home security bundle, here’s why

With seamless connectivity and a huge range of features, the Aqara G410 and U200 Lite are a great upgrade to your home security

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

The key to a great smart home is having devices that work seamlessly together. Ideally, you want one app or one place where you control all of your lights, locks, cameras, doorbells and sensors. However, in order to achieve that, you need devices that work with your chosen system, whether that be Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Samsung SmartThings.

You’ll also want devices that complement each other, and that’s where Aqara’s Doorbell Camera Hub G410 and Smart Lock U200 Lite come in, making for the perfect pairing. We’ve detailed the key features of each below and how they work together so you can see what they do to provide a cohesive and user-friendly security solution, whatever your smart home ecosystem preference.

What is the Aqara Doorbell Camera Hub G410 and what key features does it offer?

Aqara Doorbell Camera Hub G410 is a video doorbell designed to enhance your home security and convenience, building on its predecessor by offering a 2K resolution camera sensor for superior video quality and a millimetre wave (mmWave) sensor for more accurate detection.

What makes it special, however, is its ability to act as a smart home hub. The G410 incorporates dual-band Wi-Fi, Thread, and Zigbee wireless hardware, allowing it to integrate with both Aqara accessories and over 50 types of third-party Matter devices, from robotic vacuum cleaners to smart lights, allowing you to create a truly interconnected smart home network.

For clear communication, the Doorbell Camera Hub G410 includes a built-in speaker and microphone for real-time interaction with any visitors and there’s an included 95dB chime to make sure you hear the doorbell, even if you’re on the other side of your home.

Privacy is also a priority, as you would hope, with end-to-end encryption for live and recorded videos, along with features like privacy masking and voice changing within the Aqara Home app. There’s also facial recognition and the G410 offers flexible installation options, allowing you to power it with six AA batteries for up to five months of battery life or hook it up to mains power for continuous use and 24/7 recording.

What is the Smart Lock U200 Lite and what key features does it have?

The Aqara Smart Lock U200 Lite is aimed at European households, offering enhanced security and keyless entry to your home. It’s a retrofit lock, meaning installation is hassle-free as it fits onto an existing lock without requiring any door modifications, and it’s compatible with most Euro mortice locks that have dual entry (Emergency Function), while also supporting UK oval profile and some Scandi cylinders.

The U200 Lite is built on the “Thread protocol” so it’s natively Matter-enabled, allowing it to work with a wide range of smart devices and platforms including Alexa, Apple Home, Google Home, and SmartThings much like the G410 above.

It provides multiple secure access options too, including unlocking with a mobile app, voice commands via Siri and Alexa, or by tapping your phone on an NFC Sticker Card placed outside your front door, though you can also still use your original keys for emergency access.

Remote functionalities like real-time alerts and remote unlocking are all subscription-free and you’ll also find extra features such as “True Auto Lock”, meaning you’ll never be out wondering if you locked the door again. Thanks to a built-in gyroscope, you’ll be reminded if your door isn’t closed properly and the U200 Lite can be set up to automatically lock your door once it’s shut, too.

A rechargeable 2,000mAh battery is on board for up to six months of battery life per charge, while features like the Pull Spring functionality for automatic latch retraction will allow you to open the door hands-free when you have bags of shopping. There is also a Quiet Unlock Mode for if you come home late and don’t want to disturb anyon and, yes, you can unlock it manually.

How do the Aqara G410 and U200 Lite work together?

The Aqara Doorbell Camera Hub G410 and the Smart Lock U200 Lite can work together to create a more secure and convenient smart home experience at the front of your home, monitoring it and allowing keyless access to the right people.

The G410, acting as a smart home centre with Thread and Zigbee connectivity, can integrate seamlessly with the Matter-enabled U200 Lite and both devices will connect to your smart home platform of choice, allowing for control of all your smart home devices from one place.

Aqara also has an automation feature in its app, which can allow for features like the G410’s on-device facial recognition triggering custom automations involving the U200 Lite.

Aqara G410 and U200 Lite pricing and compatibility

The Aqara Doorbell Camera Hub G410 costs £119 and seamlessly integrates with major platforms such as Apple Home (supporting HomeKit Secure Video), Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings, whilst also also supporting RTSP for streaming to third-party clients like Home Assistant over a local network.

The Aqara Smart Lock U200 Lite, meanwhile, costs £128 and also offers seamless integration with a wide range of connected devices across platforms, again including Alexa, Apple Home, Google Home, Home Assistant, and SmartThings.

As mentioned, the U200 Lite is designed for Euro mortice locks with an Emergency Function and supports Euro profile, UK oval and select Scandi cylinders. Aqara also offers an adjustable cylinder separately for incompatible Euro cylinders.