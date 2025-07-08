This Surface Pro Prime Day deal is the best I’ve seen for years

A huge discount on one of the best 2-in-1 laptops around and the keyboard cover is cheap, too

Still no new Google Pixelbook but this is as close as it gets

Prime Day deals on big-name laptops are usually pretty thin on the ground but in 2025 we already have one massive smash hit of a bargain – on the 2024 Microsoft Surface Pro.

Normally price at its list price of £1,029 and reduced to a frankly ridiculous £679 at Amazon, this is still as strong a laptop as it was when it was released last summer. And while I tested the top-end OLED version, this cheaper model shouldn’t be far behind it terms of its usability and performance.

This model is powered by a 10-core Snapdragon X Plus chipset, which means it will be slightly slower than the OLED Surface Pro and while that might be a concern, my experience with other laptops using this chipset has shown that they don’t feel much less responsive.

Moreover, our reviews of other laptops running the X Plus processor – such as the Acer Swift 14 AI – have shown that it’s an even more efficient processor. And that means you can expect the same or better battery life than the 17hrs 7mins we saw from the OLED model.

Elsewhere you’re getting 16GB of RAM and a 265GB SSD for storage and don’t forget that, as usual, you have to add a Type Cover keyboard to turn the Surface Pro tablet into a proper laptop. However, even this is on offer right now at a very reasonable £89, bringing the total to a highly reasonable (for a Microsoft Surface device) £768.

That’s probably the best price I’ve seen on a recent-specification Surface Laptop for years and while I didn’t like the price of the OLED model when I reviewed it, this price drop makes all the difference.

As I said last summer: “The Surface Pro 11 is unequivocally a fantastic laptop. As with all the recent Snapdragon machines we’ve looked at, its battery life is stunning. General performance is snappy, it will run most software without issue and it’s even a little upgradeable. It’s a fantastic alternative to the iPad Pro and it’s cheaper, too.”

In short, if you always wanted an iPad Pro but could never quite justify the outlay, the 2024 Surface Pro 11 is now not only cheaper than an iPad Pro, it’s also cheaper than the equivalent iPad Air – and well worth your time and consideration.

