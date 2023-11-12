Bag a budget Samsung smartphone BARGAIN this Black Friday
Fancy a shiny new Samsung phone and bags of data for £15/mth? This Black Friday deal is for you
This is one of the best early Black Friday deals on phones we’ve seen so far: the Samsung Galaxy A34 with an uber-generous 250GB data plan from iD Mobile for an astonishingly affordable £15/mth on a two-year plan via Mobiles.co.uk, with a modest upfront cost of £39. It’s an outrageously good offer if you want as much bang for your buck as possible.
The Samsung Galaxy A34 is a top contender in the mid-range smartphone market, boasting a suite of features that make it a compelling choice. It sports a 6.6in, 120Hz FHD+ Super AMOLED display, ensuring a visually stunning experience with smooth scrolling and vivid colours. This year’s model sees an upgrade in the display’s refresh rate from 90Hz to 120Hz, enhancing the fluidity of onscreen motion. See our Samsung Galaxy A34 hands-on review for more details.
Under the hood, the Galaxy A34 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, promising improved CPU and graphics performance by 17% and 14% respectively over its predecessor, the A33. This boost in processing power is complemented by two storage and RAM options: either 6GB of RAM with 128GB storage or, for a small premium, 8GB of RAM with 256GB storage. Additionally, the phone’s storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card, offering ample space for all your needs.
The camera array of the Galaxy A34 includes a 48MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 5MP macro lens, alongside a 13MP front-facing camera. This versatile setup caters to various photography styles and needs. Another key feature is its 5,000mAh battery, which supports 25W fast charging. This enables the device to charge to 50% in just half an hour and to full capacity in about 82 minutes. Samsung’s promise of a two-day battery life adds to the appeal of this model, although real-life usage may vary.
At £15/mth for a plan with 250GB of data, this Black Friday deal on the Samsung Galaxy A34 from iD Mobile through Mobiles.co.uk is a standout opportunity for those looking for a new phone with a robust data plan. The combination of a high-quality display, advanced processing capabilities, versatile camera options and long battery life, all at an affordable monthly cost, make it an unmissable contract offer.