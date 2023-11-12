Bag a budget Samsung smartphone BARGAIN this Black Friday

Under the hood, the Galaxy A34 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, promising improved CPU and graphics performance by 17% and 14% respectively over its predecessor, the A33. This boost in processing power is complemented by two storage and RAM options: either 6GB of RAM with 128GB storage or, for a small premium, 8GB of RAM with 256GB storage. Additionally, the phone’s storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card, offering ample space for all your needs​​.

The camera array of the Galaxy A34 includes a 48MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 5MP macro lens, alongside a 13MP front-facing camera. This versatile setup caters to various photography styles and needs​​. Another key feature is its 5,000mAh battery, which supports 25W fast charging. This enables the device to charge to 50% in just half an hour and to full capacity in about 82 minutes. Samsung’s promise of a two-day battery life adds to the appeal of this model, although real-life usage may vary​​.