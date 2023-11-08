Black Friday 2023 smartphone deals: Today’s BEST Samsung, iPhone and Pixel savings – LIVE
Black Friday smartphone deals have landed and our team of experts have hand picked the very best bargains
The day in question might still be a couple of weeks away, but that hasn’t stopped the Black Friday smartphone deals from already trickling in. It’s not just slim pickings either – there are loads of savings to be scooped up, but which smartphone deals are the best of the best?
That’s where we come in. Rather than tackling the daunting prospect of sifting through the handset bargains yourself, our team of experts are carefully selecting the very best deals you need to know about throughout the Black Friday sales period. And with a wide array of retailers getting in on the Black Friday action this year and competing for your hard-earned cash, you’re bound to find something on this list that fits the bill.
And if, for some reason, there isn’t a deal you’re looking for, we will be regularly updating this live blog for the entire month of November – so it’s worth checking back in to see if something else pops up. If you’re craving even more savings, we will also be updating our Best Black Friday deals hub, featuring a wide variety of products, from air fryers to mattresses.
Black Friday 2023 smartphone deals: The best so far
- Apple iPhone 15: 250GB of data, £30/mth| View deal
- Google Pixel 8: 250GB of data, £27/mth | View deal
The best Black Friday 2023 smartphone deals – LIVE
09:54 | 09 Nov
This Pixel 8 deal is CHEAPER than buying SIM-free
We think Mobiles.co.uk might have made a mistake with this deal, but it’s yours to capitalise on. As it stands, you can get the brand-new Google Pixel 8 with 250GB of monthly data for just £27/mth. That works out at a total lifetime cost of £648, which for some reason is £51 cheaper than the SIM-free price.
09:08 | 09 Nov
First MAJOR iPhone 15 contract discount
Apple’s iPhones don’t usually receive discounts this early in their life, but Mobiles.co.uk has dropped the price considerably in their early Black Friday sales. For just £30/mth and an upfront cost of £129, you can get the brand-new iPhone 15 with a generous 250GB of data with iD Mobile. That works out at a lifetime cost of £849, which is just £50 more than the SIM-free price. Smashing.