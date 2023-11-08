Black Friday 2023 smartphone deals: Today’s BEST Samsung, iPhone and Pixel savings – LIVE

The day in question might still be a couple of weeks away, but that hasn’t stopped the Black Friday smartphone deals from already trickling in. It’s not just slim pickings either – there are loads of savings to be scooped up, but which smartphone deals are the best of the best?

That’s where we come in. Rather than tackling the daunting prospect of sifting through the handset bargains yourself, our team of experts are carefully selecting the very best deals you need to know about throughout the Black Friday sales period. And with a wide array of retailers getting in on the Black Friday action this year and competing for your hard-earned cash, you’re bound to find something on this list that fits the bill.

And if, for some reason, there isn’t a deal you’re looking for, we will be regularly updating this live blog for the entire month of November – so it’s worth checking back in to see if something else pops up. If you’re craving even more savings, we will also be updating our Best Black Friday deals hub, featuring a wide variety of products, from air fryers to mattresses.

Black Friday 2023 smartphone deals: The best so far

Apple iPhone 15 : 250GB of data, £30/mth| View deal

: 250GB of data, £30/mth| Google Pixel 8: 250GB of data, £27/mth | View deal

The best Black Friday 2023 smartphone deals – LIVE