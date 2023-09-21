Expert Reviews

Sky SIM only deals 2023: Compare STAGGERING offers this September

These Sky SIM only deals deliver blistering speeds, handy extras and CLASS-LEADING customer service – what's not to like?

It’s fair to say that we’re big fans of Sky SIM only deals here at Expert Reviews. Not do they offer five-star customer service and reliability, but the mobile network also likes to throw in extra gigabytes of data at no extra charge. What more could you want?

To help you find the Sky SIM only deal that closest fits your needs, we’ve rounded up the best below. It isn’t an exhaustive list, but rather the offers that the SIM aficionados at Expert Reviews are happy to recommend after comparing them to the competition and calculating the overall costs.

DEAL OF THE WEEK: Get TWO TIMES the data from Sky

Sky has doubled the data you’ll get with all of its SIM-only deals as part of its superb sale. That means, for instance, you’ll be getting 60GB for £15/mth, rather than the usual 30GB, and 100GB for £20/mth instead of 50GB. They’re outrageously good offers.

1. The BEST Sky SIM only deal overall

This is our pick of the Sky SIM only deals at the moment: if you’re quick off the mark, you can scoop 20GB (previously 10GB) of data for just £10/mth on a one-year contract, which is a very decent and cost-effective offer from one of the best mobile networks in the UK. Just make sure you get in there as soon as possible to avoid disappointment!

2. The BEST Sky SIM only deal with lots of data

Should you be a data-guzzler and need much more than the 24GB plan listed above, then this is the deal for you: 75GB of data for £26/mth on a one-year contract, which is again an excellent data-heavy deal from one of the UK’s best mobile networks.

So how do we track down the best Sky SIM only deals for you? At Expert Reviews, we put alot of thought into the offers we recommend and always want to get the most for your money. We’ve outlined our full deal-hunting strategy in a dedicated article, which you can read by clicking on this link.

