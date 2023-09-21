Sky SIM only deals 2023: Compare STAGGERING offers this September
These Sky SIM only deals deliver blistering speeds, handy extras and CLASS-LEADING customer service – what's not to like?
It’s fair to say that we’re big fans of Sky SIM only deals here at Expert Reviews. Not do they offer five-star customer service and reliability, but the mobile network also likes to throw in extra gigabytes of data at no extra charge. What more could you want?
To help you find the Sky SIM only deal that closest fits your needs, we’ve rounded up the best below. It isn’t an exhaustive list, but rather the offers that the SIM aficionados at Expert Reviews are happy to recommend after comparing them to the competition and calculating the overall costs.
1. The BEST Sky SIM only deal overall
This is our pick of the Sky SIM only deals at the moment: if you’re quick off the mark, you can scoop 20GB (previously 10GB) of data for just £10/mth on a one-year contract, which is a very decent and cost-effective offer from one of the best mobile networks in the UK. Just make sure you get in there as soon as possible to avoid disappointment!
View deal at Sky
2. The BEST Sky SIM only deal with lots of data
Should you be a data-guzzler and need much more than the 24GB plan listed above, then this is the deal for you: 75GB of data for £26/mth on a one-year contract, which is again an excellent data-heavy deal from one of the UK’s best mobile networks.
View deal at Sky
So how do we track down the best Sky SIM only deals for you? At Expert Reviews, we put alot of thought into the offers we recommend and always want to get the most for your money. We’ve outlined our full deal-hunting strategy in a dedicated article, which you can read by clicking on this link.