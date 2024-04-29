The best deals LIVE! All the latest discounts on phones, broadband, SIM contracts and more, based on our reviews

We've rounded up the best deals on everything from broadband to bedding in one place, with all of the offers based on our in-depth reviews

Sorting out the best deals from the rest can be tricky. Nowadays, we’re bombarded with offers and sales, but how can you be sure that they’re actually worth your while? That’s where I come in.

As the Deals Editor of Expert Reviews, it’s my job to find the best-value offers that don’t compromise on quality. After sorting through quite literally thousands of savings over the years, I’ve become adept at sorting the discount wheat from the chaff.

Below, I’ve put together a constantly updated list of the best deals on everything from broadband contracts to toothbrushes, mattresses, SIM contracts, headphones, air fryers and many, many more. Think of it as a one-stop shop for saving money.

There are a few ground rules. First, I’ll never recommend a product that we haven’t tested or reviewed and I’ll always pop a link to the full write-up in the box. Second, I’ll make sure to flag any price rises, which are unfortunately now more common in the broadband and SIM worlds, or other potential catches. Third, I’ll always make sure that there’s a range of deals to suit all budgets. For more information on how I track down deals, here’s my full explainer.

So, without further ado, here’s my live roundup of the best deals on the market. I’d recommend checking back often or bookmarking the page so you don’t miss out on any time-sensitive offers.

The best deals in the UK across all categories – LIVE!

3pm | Monday 29 April

Vodafone-powered Voxi, which our annual survey of customers found to be the best mobile network in the UK, is serving up 90GB of 5G data for just £15/mth on a rolling, 30-day plan, along with unlimited use of social media, video and music apps such as Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, WhatsApp, YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Spotify, Apple Music and many more. That’s a massive increase on the usual 30GB.

1pm | Monday 29 April

If you get in there before midnight on Monday 6 May, you can pick up a 25% discount on the five-star, Expert Reviews Best Buy award-winning Simba Hybrid Pro mattress. That means, for example, that the king-size version is now £997, down from the usual £1,329. That’s the cheapest it’s been all year. The 25% saving also applies to the five-star Simba Hybrid Luxe and Simba Hybrid Ultra mattresses.

11am | Monday 29 April

This is a simply stunning mobile broadband deal: four-star internet service provider Three has slashed the price of its two-year 5G plan by 50% for the first six months. That means you’ll be paying a mere £11/mth for an average download speed of 150Mbits/sec, depending on the strength of the 5G signal in your area, before the price rises to £22/mth for the rest of the contract. Just keep in mind, however, that the price will rise every April by the CPI rate of inflation plus an extra 3.9%.

